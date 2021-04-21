The first numbers that pop off Carlos Basham Jr.’s stat sheet are the tackles for loss.
In four seasons at Wake Forest, the defensive end had 35.5 stops in the offensive backfield. That included 18 in 2019 (the second-highest total in the Atlantic Coast Conference) and a string of 23 consecutive games with at least one that ended last October.
It's a skill certain to catch the eye of NFL evaluators.
“Growing up, I always found myself in the backfield, especially on defense,” Basham said after his pro day March 31. “Then coming to Wake … the scheme we have is built around us making TFLs, getting in the backfield a lot. So, for me, if you get back there, you’ve gotta make a play. So that’s just how I play. If I don’t make it, I know one of my players will. Just like with them. If they don’t make it, they know I’ll be there immediately.”
That’s a mentality that would fit well in the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive scheme, as the franchise looks to fill a major edge rusher need. And, for better or for worse, there’s already a bit of history with the family.
Basham’s third cousin, Tarell Basham, was selected by the Colts in the third round of the 2017 draft. He was picked to play in former head coach Chuck Pagano’s 3-4 scheme and had two sacks as a rookie. But he couldn’t find a fit in new coordinator Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defense a year later and was claimed off the practice squad by the New York Jets. He has 7.5 career sacks and signed with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.
“Boogie” Basham has 20.5 sacks during his career with the Demon Deacons, including 11 in 2019. After being named first-team All-ACC as a junior, he decided to return in 2020 but ran into adversity.
Basham played in just seven games, missing three after contracting the novel coronavirus, and recorded five sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. It was good enough for third-team All-ACC honors, and he has few regrets about his decision to delay his entrance to the draft by one year.
“I wish I didn’t catch COVID,” Basham said. “I could’ve had those three games under my belt. But … everything works its way out. The (seven) games that I played, I feel like I did what I had to do – definitely showcased a lot of stuff that I didn’t do the previous year. So I feel like it was a great decision, me coming back.”
At 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds, Basham has the ability to reduce inside on passing downs, and some of his best pass rush moves have come from the interior. In Indianapolis’ system, that could set him up as a viable replacement for Denico Autry, the veteran defensive lineman who signed with the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans last month.
That versatility also comes with a healthy dose of athleticism. During his pro day in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Basham ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash and a 4.32-second shuttle while posting a 10-foot-2 broad jump.
“A guy at 275 moving like that, you don’t see that too much often,” Basham said, taking particular pride in his 40 time. “That’s something I really worked on out there when I was working out.”
Basham is commonly ranked among the draft’s top 50 prospects, with projections routinely placing him in the second round.
But at least one well-known evaluator believes he could sneak into the bottom of the first. Speaking on NFL Network’s “Path to the Draft,” former player and NFL scout Bucky Brooks explained why he believes Basham might be underrated.
“When you look at Carlos, he is a dynamic player up front,” Brooks said. “First-step quickness – he’s a guy who is red because he combines power with twitch, and you just don’t see that. Plus, he has a non-stop motor. Typically, those try-hard, play-hard guys find a way to have production, particularly when you have some athleticism and skill like Basham does.”
