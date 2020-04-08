INDIANAPOLIS – Robert Hunt comes from humble beginnings.
His high school team in Burkeville, Texas, only had about 18 players on the roster and won just two games during his four seasons.
Though Hunt stood out as an offensive tackle, colleges took little notice. He was a two-star recruit and prepared to walk away from the game all together when a coach from Louisiana-Lafayette offered him a chance to compete at an upcoming camp.
The rest is straight from Hollywood.
Hunt earned a scholarship offer out of the camp and wound up choosing the Ragin’ Cajuns over late-arriving Houston in the recruiting process. After a redshirt year, he became a four-year starter and now has the potential to be selected as high as the second round in this month’s NFL Draft.
His high school journey taught Hunt lessons that remain fuel for him.
“It was tough,” he said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “I hate losing. There was a lot of losing. I mean, you can’t dwell on it. We tried to get better.
“In that process, I learned that people gotta actually want to be good to make a good team. So you’ve got to actually want ballplayers who want to play ball and be a good team.”
Athleticism was never a concern for the 6-foot-5, 323-pounder who averaged 18.9 points and 11 rebounds during his junior season of high school basketball.
At Louisiana-Lafayette, Hunt added versatility to his arsenal.
He first got on the field as a freshman, starting all 13 games at left guard. The next season he added two starts at left tackle to his portfolio after nine more games at left guard. Then he made 14 starts at right tackle as a junior.
That’s the kind of utility all general managers look for when adding depth to the offensive line, and it should also allow Hunt to find a role early in his career – even with the offseason likely to be cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a player with just such a resume after losing versatile backup Joe Haeg to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, and the team reportedly has conducted a FaceTime meeting with Hunt in recent weeks.
General manager Chris Ballard has never been afraid to mine smaller schools for talent, and Hunt showed the mindset the team covets when talking about the Ragin’ Cajuns leading the Sun Belt Conference with 257 rushing yards per game last season.
“We want to run the football,” he said. “We want to be physical. We call ourselves the bullies. That’s the mentality we go into every game. We think we got a really good O-line. That’s not just the starting five, it’s the backup five.
“We’ve got really good backs. We approach the game, and we’re ready to bully.”
Where Hunt will be doing that bullying as a pro remains an open question.
His athleticism projects well as a tackle, and his size and physical mindset lean toward the strengths of a guard.
Hunt professes to have no preference.
“Honestly, I know I can play tackle, and I know I can play guard,” he said. “Wherever a team needs me to play, I’ll be able to play it.”
As with many raw prospects, consistency is among the areas most targeted by scouts for improvement.
But there is plenty of tangible evidence to suggest Hunt can develop into a solid NFL starter.
Health also could be a concern for some teams, especially after Louisiana-Lafayette’s pro day was canceled because of the pandemic.
Hunt was limited to just seven games as a senior because of a groin injury and underwent surgery for a sports hernia after the season. That prevented him from doing any on-field work during the Combine and could give some front offices pause about selecting him in the early rounds.
But Hunt’s overcome longer odds in the past.
“I’ve never been a guy who looked forward and tried to jump ahead of myself,” he said. “I take every day by day. I’m extremely blessed. God has put me in spots I never imagined in my life. So I give all the praise and glory to Him.”
