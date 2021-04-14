Tommy Tremble’s not the easiest tight end to define.
He made a name for himself as a punishing blocker at Notre Dame, but he lined up all over the field for the Fighting Irish. During media availability ahead of his pro day last month, a reporter tried to pin down Tremble’s ideal spot.
Is he an inline tight end, a fullback or an “angry receiver?”
The last description brought a knowing smile to Tremble’s face, but he answered diplomatically – aware of maximizing his value for the NFL draft.
“Honestly, I see myself as someone who can do really all three of that – a guy who lined up in slot, out wide, as wing, on the line, as fullback,” Tremble said. “I feel like I’m a guy who really can play all those positions.”
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for an angry receiver.
There have been nearly constant rumors connecting the team to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. It’s a natural fit with the addition of former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, and head coach Frank Reich has been clear the Colts want to add a field-stretching tight end at some point this offseason.
But there’s been no match with the Eagles yet, and Philadelphia has signaled it’s in no rush to deal Ertz.
The draft offers an ideal receiving tight end in Florida’s Kyle Pitts, but he’ll be gone long before Indianapolis goes on the clock with the 21st overall pick. The Colts also have more pressing needs at left tackle and edge rusher and could also be looking to add another cornerback to the mix.
All of which means the team might have to be creative in finding a solution at tight end. Tremble could be one answer.
He caught just 35 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons in South Bend, but his raw athleticism suggests those numbers could greatly improve at the next level.
Tremble’s impressive performance at Notre Dame’s pro day included a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, a 36.5-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-2 broad jump. Each is considered elite for a tight end, and it all comes alongside that ferocious blocking ability.
Tremble is not only willing to get physical at the line of scrimmage, he relishes it.
He’s drawn some comparisons to San Francisco 49ers’ star George Kittle in that regard, and it’s no coincidence.
“That was a guy I’ve watched all my life and just really tried to emulate the violent side and crazy side that he had for this,” Tremble said.
His father, Greg, was an All-Southeastern Conference defensive back at Georgia and won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 1995. Tremble began his high school career as a defensive player in the Atlanta suburbs, but he broke out as a pass-catching tight end.
That area of his game wasn’t highlighted consistently during his time with the Fighting Irish, but Tremble credited the coaching staff with instilling a hardcore work ethic and a desire to constantly improve his game.
When he took the field for pro day drills March 31, the goal was to put everything he’s learned together. Versatility is among the most highly valued skills in the NFL, and Tremble believes it’s among his greatest strengths.
“It was really just me letting my film kind of speak for itself,” Tremble said of conversations with pro teams. “I didn’t get that many opportunities in the passing game (in college), but I want to show them really (on pro day) how dangerous I really can be. I came here as a receiving tight end and showed that I can do both sides of each of those aspects. And so I’m really excited to really show them how dangerous I can be in the passing game.”
