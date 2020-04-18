INDIANAPOLIS – An alternate universe exists where Trey Adams is about to enter his third NFL season as the anchor of somebody’s offensive line.
But, in this reality, the former Washington left tackle isn’t a sure bet even to be drafted later this week.
In 2017, Adams was considered one of the best offensive linemen in the nation. He and Notre Dame’s Mike McGlinchey – a top-10 pick by the San Francisco 49ers two years ago – were neck and neck for the top tackle spot.
Then Adams got injured, and the world changed.
He missed the final five games in 2017 after suffering a season-ending knee injury. Then he missed the first 10 games in 2018 after surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back.
That’s more than a calendar year spent on the sideline when he should have been starting his professional career.
But Adams isn’t wasting time feeling sorry for himself. In fact, he thinks there might even have been a hidden benefit to his time away from the game.
“Definitely just being with the guys and being able to help the team win,” Adams said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “That was definitely the hardest part. That said I think there are things from my injury that helped me. Silver lining almost, I was able to step away and see what my life was like without football and know if I really wanted to do this and took some time. And this is what I’ve always wanted to do. (I’m) very passionate about it and just excited.”
The question now is can he still do this at the level he once did?
Adams answered in the affirmative in 2019, starting all 12 games at left tackle for the Huskies and earning first-team All-Pac 12 honors.
He had no problem with his physicals during the Combine and said he feels stronger than he has in years. But it could be difficult to convince NFL evaluators, who didn’t get their hands on him in person this spring because of restrictions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Teams willing to take a chance in the later rounds could find a steal if Adams can stay healthy.
His athleticism has long been a draw, and he shows a mean streak in the running game.
McGlinchey, fellow 49ers tackle Joe Staley, Indianapolis Colts all-pro guard Quenton Nelson and Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan are Adams’ role models. He also has good pro experience from his college days.
Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser helped recruit Adams to Washington, and the tackle believes former head coach Chris Petersen’s scheme has prepared him well for the NFL.
“We did a lot of stuff that I see on tape here,” Adams said. “We did a lot of the same drills. Even in meetings, I can recall having the same calls as some NFL teams have asked me for. To see the transition like that, the farther I get in, the more I will find out about that, but right now it’s just pretty much calls and different plays.”
Adams was exclusively a left tackle for the Huskies, but he’s open to whatever an NFL team wants him to do.
He played on the right side at times in high school and took some reps there during college practices. He’d also kick inside to guard or even center if that’s where a coach sees the best fit.
His ideal landing spot, however, would allow him to play a style similar to the one he grew accustomed to at Washington.
“I think what we did at Washington fits me really well,” Adams said. “We did a lot of wide zone, which requires a lot of athleticism. Obviously, we ran power and inside zone, which requires good movement and power. So I think those complemented well, and obviously pass blocking is a premium in the league. So I think we did some good stuff there, too.”
Adams felt like he wrapped up his college career on a positive note, and he’s ready for the next challenge.
In his mind, the injuries are behind him. He’s gaining strength every day, and he’s ready for the next level.
It’s the same approach he’s taken to every step forward in his football life.
“I like to be competitive at the highest level,” Adams said. “In high school, I wanted to play varsity. College I wanted to play D-I. Coming to the pros, I wanted to play at the highest level.
“So, yeah, (I’m) just being competitive in everything I do and making sure I can make every day count.”
