INDIANAPOLIS — As the media was logging into the Zoom conversation and the Indianapolis Colts communications staff was making the final adjustments to the feed late Friday night, Chris Ballard couldn’t stop smiling.
“On Wisconsin,” the fourth-year general manager said to nobody in particular. “How about that?”
Ballard — a former Badgers wide receiver under Barry Alvarez, who counts the current UW athletic director as a mentor — didn’t select a player from his alma mater in any of his first three drafts. He finally broke the drought in a highly memorable way.
After selecting Southern Cal wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. with the 34th overall pick early in the second round, the Colts became increasingly concerned prolific Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor would not last until their next pick — 10 spots later.
So Ballard packaged the 44th overall selection with a fifth-rounder (No. 160) and made a trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up to No. 41. It was a mild surprise, with 1,000-yard rusher Marlon Mack already on the roster.
Indianapolis reportedly believed the Jacksonville Jaguars — having recently cut ties with bellcow running back Leonard Fournette — were poised to select Taylor at No. 42. Ballard didn’t address those rumors specifically, but he made it clear Taylor’s talent was too good to let slip away.
“He is a unique talent, and anytime a unique talent starts to fall a little bit — at that point we were like, ‘Man, we need to go get the player,’” Ballard said.
It’s not hard to build the case for choosing Taylor. His 6,174 career rushing yards are the most in NCAA history for any player in a three-year period, and he added 50 touchdown runs.
Taylor had 12 200-yard rushing games and ranks second in Big Ten history — behind former Badger and all-time NCAA rushing leader Ron Dayne — in rushing yards. A time-time winner of the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back, Taylor also finished in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting in all three of his college seasons.
It’s a resume that likely would have made him a top-10 pick 20 years ago, but the game has changed.
Taylor doesn’t believe running backs have been devalued in the modern NFL, however. It’s just a matter of evolving to fit a team’s offensive needs.
In preparation for that, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst tweaked his own attack last fall to get Taylor more involved in the passing game. During his first two seasons, the running back caught 16 combined passes for 155 yards and no scores. He had 26 catches for 252 yards and five touchdowns last year.
“When you think Wisconsin football, you think of power scheme, gap scheme,” Taylor said. “You don’t think of getting a back out in space. (Chryst) knew I definitely had that ability and wanted to make sure that I was ready (for the pro game).”
Badgers coaches rave about the running back’s work ethic and leadership. There’s also a story that’s become almost legend.
Early in one of Taylor’s first college practices, the freshman broke through the line of scrimmage, made a defender miss and broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run. Sideline observers looked to one another in shock and wondered whether it was going to be a down year for the Wisconsin defense or this kid was really special.
The answer came during the regular season. The Badgers finished with the country’s third-best run defense, and Taylor rushed for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“I don’t know there’s just one guy JT compares to,” Wisconsin running backs coach John Settle told the school’s website. “He’s a combination. If I were to use just Wisconsin guys, he has the athletic ability to catch the ball and run routes like James White. But he’s big enough and fast enough to run away from you like Melvin Gordon. It’s a dangerous mix.”
Indeed, and it comes along with incredible intelligence.
Taylor chose the Badgers in part over Harvard, deciding he could still get a world-class education while competing in one of the nation’s best football conferences.
That challenge also exposed at least one potential flaw. Taylor fumbled 18 times in his college career and lost 15 of them to the opposition.
It’s one stat some have pointed to that kept the productive rusher out of Thursday’s first round. But it’s a weakness the Colts believe is correctable.
“I mean the guy rushed for (nearly) 2,000 yards three straight years in the Big Ten,” Indianapolis director of pro personnel Mike Rogers said. “I think it’s pretty easy to translate all those skills to the NFL level. A lot of the fumbling, a lot of it’s just effort. Most of it’s very correctable.
“Our running back coach, Tom Rathman, if there’s one guy that can clean up the fumbling issues, it’s him. He harps on it every day. It’s No. 1 for him.”
Rogers also shared one of his favorite stories about Taylor.
When other players would return home from road games, they’d look to celebrate by going out to the bar or joining the nearest house party. Taylor headed to the cold tub to prepare for Monday’s practice.
He was a professional long before he was being paid to play the game.
And he believes he’s been uniquely preparing for this opportunity over the past three years.
The Colts want to be one of the league’s best running teams, and they have a bulldozing offensive line to help pave the way — a situation very similar to the one Taylor had in Wisconsin.
“It’s kind of like a seamless transition, in a sense,” Taylor said. “Coming from the University of Wisconsin, where we want to focus on taking pride and dominating the line of scrimmage up front, it’s the same thing with the Indianapolis Colts.
“So I feel like I’m seamlessly transitioning from one culture to the next, but it’s the same exact culture.”
