INDIANAPOLIS – Danny Pinter was 36 inches – or less – from immortality.
The Ball State football coaches had something special planned for the South Bend native’s return to Notre Dame in 2018.
The Cardinals spent the week installing a simple trick play. A wide receiver lines up behind the line of scrimmage, making Pinter – the right tackle – an eligible receiver.
The play action takes the defense to the left as Pinter drops back in normal pass protection. Then he peels off and catches a pass well in the offensive backfield. A convoy of blockers pave the way against an outnumbered defender, and it all leads to the end zone.
Days before the game against the Fighting Irish, offensive coordinator Joey Lynch promised Pinter he was going to score.
And he almost did.
Everything went right on game day except the ending. Pinter was tripped up at the 1-yard line.
After a year of razzing from his teammates, Ball State called the play again last year against Mid-American Conference rival Central Michigan. With three blockers leading the way, Pinter found the end zone and set off a unique celebration.
“You go back and watch, the video’s hilarious because he’s scoring the touchdown and the only people you see are offensive linemen jumping up and down,” Cardinals fullback Cody Rudy said. “There’s three or four linemen that run down off the sideline and started jumping up and down. That was a really cool moment for him and for everybody else.”
It might have been topped last week when the Indianapolis Colts made Pinter a fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft. He was the first Ball State player selected since 2014, and general manager Chris Ballard admitted the Colts would have liked to have taken him even earlier than the 149th overall pick.
The team spent some 30 minutes trying – and failing – to trade up before making the pick.
There are several reasons Indianapolis is so enamored.
A former high school basketball star, Pinter was a member of two sectional championship teams at South Bend Adams. He arrived at Ball State as a lightly recruited tight end but switched to right tackle after suffering a football injury that cut short his sophomore season.
Pinter started all 24 games on the offensive line the past two years and then showed he could play guard during the NFLPA All-Star game in January.
After losing Joe Haeg to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, the Colts had a vacancy for a reserve lineman who can play multiple positions. Pinter fits the bill perfectly – on and off the field.
“To me, the thing that jumps out with him is the character,” Indianapolis director of pro personnel Kevin Rogers said. “The (Ball State) coaches tell you before you go to practice, ‘Hey, watch this guy. He finishes every rep like he’s a skill guy. He’ll run out every rep.’ And you think it’s kind of hogwash when you hear it, but you go out there and he does it.
“He’s a two-time captain, toughest guy on the team. He’s the exact type of guy we’re looking for as a Colt.”
Cardinals head coach Mike Neu installed a “Tough Cardinal” program designed to award players for high performance during the offseason. Work ethic, leadership, accountability and academics all play into the formula.
Points are reset each January and the testing period lasts through summer camp. In each of the past two years, Pinter finished at the top of the standings.
Players with the highest scores are rewarded with single-digit jersey numbers. That wasn’t possible with Pinter playing on the offensive line, so he got a different honor.
The coaches installed a recliner in the offensive line meeting room with a Cardinal logo on the back for Pinter’s personal use. Now that he’s on his way to the NFL, he’ll receive the recliner as a parting gift.
“He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around,” Neu said. “He’s our hardest worker, and he practices what he preaches. Every one of his teammates loves this guy.”
He’s also uniquely prepared for life in the NFL.
Before returning to his alma mater as Ball State’s head coach, Neu worked as a scout and then the quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints. Everything in his offensive playbook comes from Sean Payton’s scheme, and Pinter has been learning it for the past four years.
Scouts dinged him for having short arms – he measured in at 31 7/8 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine – and playing on the line for just two years. But his 4.91-second 40-yard dash was the second-fastest for an offensive lineman at the Combine, and Indianapolis loves his work ethic.
Neu said Pinter could have played anywhere on the Cardinals’ offensive line and often stayed after practice to work on snapping as a center or correcting his footwork as a guard. Ballard believes Pinter will find his most success as a pro somewhere along the interior, but the door will be kept open as an emergency tackle.
Pinter doesn’t care where he plays.
As a native Hoosier, he’s overjoyed to have a chance to live out his pro football dream in Indianapolis.
“I mean this state means a lot to me,” he said. “I’ve lived here my whole life. I have played football here my whole life. So to have the opportunity to stay here and stay around a bunch of people who helped me get to his point is – really, I can’t put it into words.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.