INDIANAPOLIS – The offense was in the red zone with the contest on the line, and one drive would make or break the day.
Jacob Eason calmly stepped into the huddle – still adjusting to his new role as a leader for Washington – and reminded his teammates what the stakes were. He asked for a high level of play, and then delivered four consecutive on-target passes for a touchdown.
It was just a spring practice with no fans in attendance, but it saved the Huskies' offense from running dreaded gassers and it made a believer out of junior tight end Hunter Bryant – who recalled the story in February during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Despite questions about Eason’s leadership and demeanor raised by anonymous scouts during the draft process, Bryant doesn’t think it will take long for the 6-foot-6 quarterback to win over skeptics at the NFL level, either.
“I think he’s a great play maker,” Bryant said. “I think he has a lot of big-play ability. And I think he’s a very hard worker, a very hard worker. So I think he’s going to be a great quarterback for a long time.”
The NFL Draft did not play out the way Eason had dreamed.
There were predictions the redshirt junior could work his way into the late first round, and most evaluators thought he’d be gone by the end of the second round at the latest.
But Eason was forced to watch the first two days of the draft from his living room couch without hearing his name called. The phone finally rang Saturday afternoon, when the Indianapolis Colts decided the value was right in Round 4, with the 122nd overall pick.
It was a humbling experience for the 2015 Gatorade National Player of the Year who put up productive seasons as a starter at two major college programs, albeit three years apart.
Still, it’s doubtful Eason would change much about the outcome if he could.
“It was disheartening to see no quarterbacks being picked, but, hey, I’m super fortunate to have been picked up by a great organization and a great situation in Indianapolis,” he said. “I couldn’t be more excited to be a Colt. I’m very fortunate and blessed to have even been in this situation and to get picked in the spot that I was taken. It’s phenomenal.”
Besides, Eason has some experience with blessings in disguise.
He was the No. 2-rated quarterback in the nation as a high school senior, and he started 12 of 13 games as a freshman at Georgia. With a stacked roster returning for his sophomore year, it appeared as though Eason’s star was ready to rise into the stratosphere.
Instead, he suffered strained ligaments in his knee and watched his backup, freshman Jake Fromm, lead the Bulldogs to an SEC championship and into the national title game. It was a defining moment for Eason, who decided he’d do all he could to support the team and not be a distraction during a historic season.
He also grew up a little off the field.
That newfound maturity came in handy a year later when he transferred back home to Washington and was forced to sit out the season because of NCAA rules. He spent his time carving up the Huskies’ defensive secondary while running the scout team offense and found any way he could to compete and bond with his new teammates off the field.
By the time he stepped into the huddle for spring practice, the team was ready to follow him.
“Everything I could do to kind of prove myself and develop myself outside of actually playing on Saturdays is what I tried to do,” Eason said. “I think that paid off because this last season I was able to boost myself up as a leader, and I think guys responded to that well.”
In his one season at Washington, Eason completed 64.2% of his passes for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. But the Huskies finished just 8-5, and there was strong sentiment another year of seasoning would do the quarterback good.
Nobody questions Eason's cannon of an arm, but there are doubts about his poise under pressure and the speed with which he makes his reads. As ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on draft day, some teams also gave the quarterback red flags for his demeanor and accountability.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard called those anonymous criticisms unfair, and head coach Frank Reich marveled at Eason’s physical gifts. But both men admit there’s still much work to be done before the quarterback is ready to lead an NFL team.
“I think his arm talent was probably the best in the draft as far as quarterbacks go,” Reich said. “What I liked about his arm talent is he can throw it on a rope, he can throw it long, he can throw with touch, he can change the speed on the ball and he can deliver from different arm angles. The accuracy was fine, he needs to get better. His footwork needs to get better. Reading through his progressions needs to get better. There are a lot of things that need work, but physically he has a lot of the tools. But we all know that playing this position is a lot more than physical.”
Eason acknowledges those facts.
It’s part of why he’s so excited to land in Indianapolis. He grew up in Lake Stevens, Washington, cheering for the Colts because of Peyton Manning.
He got the quarterback’s No. 18 jersey for Christmas one year, and his father – Tony, a former wide receiver at Notre Dame and now a firefighter – told NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on draft day his son wore that shirt to class nearly every day during elementary school.
Eason soon will get to pull on the Indianapolis colors for real, wearing No. 9 as he learns behind veteran quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.
The Colts have made it clear nothing will be handed to the 22-year-old. He’ll have to compete with Chad Kelly just to earn the No. 3 quarterback spot and make the team.
And he’ll need to replicate his growth process at Washington if he ever hopes to lead this team.
But, all things considered, there’s nowhere Eason would rather be.
“I don’t think I could’ve gone to a better organization,” he said. “So I am very fortunate to be in this position. I would’ve been happy if it was first round, second round, third round, fourth round, you know? I would’ve been happy if I was a sixth-round pick.
“I am just very fortunate to have been picked by the Colts. They believe in me, which means a lot to me, and I am going to do my best to prove them right.”
