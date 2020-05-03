INDIANAPOLIS – The time is startling enough to turn heads, and it undoubtedly sent teams scrambling back to cross-check the tape.
Running at an impromptu pro day set up by his agents, Massachusetts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers clocked in at 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash. That would have been the second-fastest time at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, a heartbeat behind Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (4.27) who was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round.
It also served as the spark that got Rodgers’ name buzzing in NFL circles.
Despite a productive college career, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound defender and special teams ace was not projected to be selected in many mock drafts. His size was a liability, and there were plenty of questions about the level of competition Rodgers faced.
But that blazing speed offers a window into the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to select him in the sixth round at No. 211 overall.
It all started after a chance encounter with Colts area scout Mike Derice in the UMass cafeteria.
“I got to see how passionate he was about the game of football,” Derice said. “And then when you start to just really study him, you start to realize he does a lot of the little things right, from his footwork, the way he plays the ball to his confidence when he’s in man coverage, whether he’s playing on the outside or inside.
“For a guy that’s (170) pounds, you just never felt like he was (170). You felt like he was bigger, and he played that way. He had that confidence to display that.”
Indianapolis has strict size requirements at certain positions, and making the roster without meeting them takes special skill.
Kenny Moore II – a 5-foot-9, 190-pound cornerback out of Valdosta State – is the most successful current example for the Colts. His athleticism, instincts and versatility have allowed him to play near a Pro Bowl level despite going undrafted and being cut after his first training camp with the New England Patriots.
That’s an incredibly high bar for Rodgers to clear, and he won’t be asked to get near it as a rookie. He’ll likely compete with veteran T.J. Carrie for playing time behind Moore in the slot and have a chance to make his biggest impact on special teams.
He led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 1,275 yards on kickoff returns last season and will compete with second-year wide receiver Ashton Dulin among others for that role in Indianapolis.
“Just being able to use my speed and to showcase my talent doing that, my athleticism – being able to move lateral and get to the end zone and do what’s best for my team,” Rodgers said of the qualities needed in a good return man. “I think what makes me a great returner is just you’ve got to have good eyes and make a small hole a big hole.”
He has just one career punt return score – a 42-yard touchdown last season – but he’s no stranger to the end zone.
Rodgers returned three of his 11 career interceptions for touchdowns, and he was productive on defense throughout his time at UMass. He broke up 14 passes as a sophomore in 2017 and finished his career with 27 pass deflections along with 188 tackles and four forced fumbles.
“So Rodgers has exceptional instincts,” Derice said. “He knows how to put himself in position to get in front of the ball.”
He also has some first-hand experience with the professional game.
His cousin, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, has played 12 seasons in the NFL with six franchises and was sitting beside Rodgers just before he finally got the call from the Colts.
“He was just telling me, ‘Keep your head up, regardless. Your dream is coming true today,’” Rodgers said. “I told him, ‘I’m just ready to go right now. Someone has to pull the trigger. I know I can be able to play at the next level.’
“Just him being in my ear and being in my corner from Day 1, he’s just a blessing.”
The cousins train together whenever they can and love to compete.
Rodgers-Cromartie set a high standard during his career. The 16th overall pick out of Tennessee State in 2008, he’s racked up 30 career interceptions, 146 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles and seven defensive touchdowns.
At 6-2 and 205 pounds, he also has a significant height and weight advantage against his cousin.
But the friendly battles between them only figure to increase in intensity now that Rodgers has joined the league.
“We’re very competitive,” Rodgers said. “There are things that he can do that I can’t, and there are a lot of things that I can do that he can’t. So we just compete and just try to be the best that we can. It’s just a family love.
“We have our arguments and debates about who is better at this and that. But at the end of the day, we’re all spending time together and having fun.”
