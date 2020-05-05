INDIANAPOLIS – It’s become a Glasgow family tradition.
Walk on at Michigan, earn a scholarship, become a starter and watch your name called during the NFL Draft.
Graham Glasgow was the trailblazer, turning his opportunity with the Wolverines into a third-round ticket to the join the Detroit Lions’ offensive line in 2016. Ryan followed a year later as a fourth-round pick on the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive line.
And now it’s Jordan Glasgow’s turn. A linebacker by trade, he made his name as a special teams ace and was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round – No. 213 overall – of last month’s draft.
“My parents and grandparents really set us up with that mentality,” the youngest Glasgow brother said. “My parents worked very hard at their jobs to put us into a good situation to go to a good high school, to go to a great college, to be able to take a walk-on spot at the University of Michigan and being able to help us pay for tuition and not be afraid to go to that type of school both athletically and academically to be able to chase our dreams.
“They gave us the opportunity. Both my brothers have capitalized on it, and I’ve capitalized on it. I hope to continue to take the opportunity that they gave me and run with it.”
At 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, Glasgow is undersized as a linebacker. But that didn’t stop him for earning a starting role in one of the nation’s most competitive conferences.
As a full-time starter for the first time, he recorded 89 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and two pass deflections last year as a senior. For good measure, he blocked a punt on special teams.
It was a performance that showcased what many believe to be his greatest strength – relentless effort and a desire to succeed no matter the odds.
There are plenty of questions about how Glasgow will fit in an NFL defense. He’s not fast enough to move to safety, and his size might cause problems trying to get off blocks as a linebacker.
But there’s little doubt about his ability to contribute on special teams, where some have even suggested he could have Pro Bowl potential.
“He’s earned everything he’s gotten every step of the way,” Colts director of pro personnel Kevin Rogers said. “He walks on at Michigan, carves out a captain role on special teams and then earns a starting job as a senior. He’s earned everything every step of the way in his career.
“He’s a guy that doesn’t even need football. He’s a 3.6 GPA guy who could make money elsewhere. But he’s a tough, gritty guy. You put on the tape, he’s blocking kicks. He makes almost every tackle on every unit. He’s a guy that’s going to be exciting to watch in the third phase this year.”
He’s also a guy who puts no limits on his potential.
Glasgow has been staying at Ryan’s house during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s given him a first-hand look at the day-to-day work ethic required of a professional athlete. Graham’s house is just another 20 yards away as he awaits a move after being traded during the offseason to the Denver Broncos.
The examples set by his brothers could provide an edge for Glasgow as he enters the league.
But his real fuel comes from within.
Glasgow expected to be a late sixth-round pick, so his selection spot was about in line with his personal projections. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t paying attention as more than 200 names came off the board before him.
“It got me excited and fired up to see how many people were picked before me and how many people that NFL teams think were better than me,” he said. “They may have been better than me in college, but what matters is the work you put in now going forward. They’re putting a little bit more energy into how I am looking at my process going forward.”
Outworking the competition comes naturally to Glasgow, and he’s already flipped his mindset toward the pro game.
On draft day, he expressed disappointment he couldn’t arrive in Indianapolis immediately.
Once on-field activity resumes, Glasgow is confident he can prove his worth.
After all, it’s what he’s been doing for his entire football life.
“I’m used to changing people’s minds about me,” Glasgow said. “If someone has a bad opinion about me, I look forward to changing that. I’m just going to try and do the best that I can moving forward.”
