ANDERSON — From drivers that have won the Redbud 400 to a driver that had never seen Anderson Speedway, the event is considered a crown jewel of short-track racing.
The 53rd running of the Redbud 400 presented by Mesha McCarty State Farm, Mitch Smith Auto Service and Perfecto takes to the high-banked quarter-mile Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Daniel Hemric was the 2014 Redbud 400 champion and is now racing full-time in the NASCAR Monster Energy Series and is returning to his roots with Wimmer Racing.
“There is nothing comparable to Anderson Speedway,” Hemric said Sunday during a practice day. “I ran the Slinger Nationals a couple of weeks ago, and a lot of guys were asking about Anderson.”
Hemric said anytime you can win one of the crown jewels of short-track racing is special.
“Winning the Redbud was huge,” he said. “Racing on the short tracks made me the racer I am today.”
Hemric said Anderson is a tough place to race because it’s hard on tires, and the racing is close throughout the event.
“I never dreamed that the opportunity would open up for me to race at NASCAR,” he said. “You just do the best you can and put your best foot forward.”
Hemric said a lot of the biggest names in short-track racing have won the Redbud 400 over the years including Alan Kulwicki, Mark Martin, Bob Senneker, Mike Eddy and Gary St. Amant.
“Adding your name to that list is an honor,” he said.
Michigan driver Johnny VanDoorn is looking for his third Redbud 400 victory, having won in 2007 and 2013.
“A third win would be the icing on the cake,” he said. “I’ve always run pretty good here in all the races. It’s a high-speed enduro. There is no safe spot. You can be leading and get into trouble. You have to be on your toes for 400 laps.”
He said track position is critical because it’s tough to gain positions.
“You need the right pit strategy to maintain position,” VanDoorn said. “There are a lot of competitive teams here.”
Local driver Greg VanAlst has numerous laps around Anderson Speedway and believes that will give him an advantage.
His locally based team is running the complete Champion Racing Association’s Super Series schedule in 2019 with sponsorship from AB Casting.
“There’s no place like home,” VanAlst said. “I know every nook and cranny of this track. Even if the car is not 100 percent perfect, I can make up for that. Winning the Redbud would be a dream come true. I don’t know if I would be able to climb out of the car.”
VanAlst finished ninth in 2018 and was running as high as third with 75 laps remaining.
“A top five is possible,” he said. “I hope to qualify good and maintain track position. This race track is home.”
Jett Noland, 15, saw Anderson Speedway for the first time during a practice session for the Florida-based Jett Motorsports team with co-driver Steve Nasse.
“I watched some races on YouTube,” he said. “This is a nice little track, should be fun to race.”
Noland learned there were a few bumps in Turns 3 and 4, and the team was working on the car set-up to run the high groove.
“It would mean a lot to win,” he said. “It would mean a lot of hard work has paid off.”
Noland currently races mostly at Five Flags Speedway and New Smyrna Speedway in the Sunshine State.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
