ANDERSON — Sometimes it is the second fiddle who provides the virtuoso performance.
Senior Lauren Lutz, Lapel's No. 2 golfer, shot a career best nine-hole score to outduel her own teammate for medalist honors Wednesday as the Bulldogs stopped Daleville in a matchup of 2018 regional qualifiers 161-208 at The Edge in Anderson.
Lutz finished the back nine at Lapel's home course with a 2-over par 37, bettering freshman Macy Beeson's 38 for low score. Lapel freshman Kerith Renihan was third best with a 42 while junior Emma Allen (43) and senior Willoe Cunningham (45) paced the Broncos.
Lutz had been a solid No. 2 player for Lapel the last two seasons, playing behind state finalist Kristen Hobbs. While Hobbs has moved on to Indiana State, the arrival, and excellent early season play, of the heralded Beeson has once again relegated Lutz to the supporting role. It's a role she's both familiar with and comfortable with.
"I've gotten comfortable in the No. 2 spot, so Macy can do her thing and I can do mine," Lutz said after breaking 40 for nine holes for the first time. "Macy has earned her spot. She is really good."
Beeson, who had shot an 81 and a 73 in her first two 18-hole tournaments of the year, was good again Wednesday, finishing up just 3-over par. For Lapel coach Dylan Crosley, having two outstanding players at the top of the scorecard is a luxury he enjoys.
"I've got a pretty good feeling about Lauren. She's really got her swing going," Crosley said. "I told her at the last practice to count to three and hit the ball. Normally, she just stands over the ball and thinks bad thoughts. It worked today, 37 is a good score.
"(Macy) has got the potential to be great," Crosley said. "She's a good player. She knows what she's doing out there."
Beeson opened her round with a bogey on each of her first three holes but settled in to par the next six consecutively. She never had to putt more than twice on any of her nine holes.
Sophomore Chloe Renihan came in with a 44 to round out the Bulldog scoring, and freshman Grace Martin shot a 53.
Allen and Cunningham represented the bulk of the experience for the Broncos and coach Joe Rench. His other three players Wednesday — freshmen Landrea Arnold (57) and Olivia Reed (63) and junior Sara Cukrowicz (63) — are playing golf for the first time. Overall, he was happy with the scores his team put up as Daleville gets ready for the Delaware County tournament this Saturday at Maplewood.
"They both played really good. They had a couple bad holes, and they both left a couple shots out there," Rench said. "Once Emma gets her short game down, she's going to be right there with everyone. ... Willoe's right behind, Emma is just a little bit longer."
The Bulldogs will also be in action Saturday as they will host the Lapel Invitational at 2 p.m. featuring nearly 20 teams. Thanks to the low scores put in by Lutz and Beeson on Wednesday. They may be carrying a little momentum into the weekend.
"It feels really good. It's definitely fun to play good golf," Lutz said. "It's a start. It's only uphill from here."
"Right now, looking at the field, I feel really good that we'll be top three," Crosley said.
