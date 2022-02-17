PENDLETON -- Kellen Dunham returns to his old stomping grounds as the star of the Indiana All-Americans professional basketball team.
Dunham led the state in scoring his senior year at Pendleton Heights. Upon graduation, he played at Butler for former Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. His professional career includes the NBA G-League, overseas and playing for Kent Benson with the Pendleton Legends – now the Indiana All-Americans. Dunham is the preseason favorite to be selected as the 2022 The Basketball League MVP.
Benson was previously selected as an All-American in 1976 at Indiana University, when he was playing for Bobby Knight and went on to finish the season as an NCAA champion with an undefeated 32-0 record. Now, almost 45 years later and still the last NCAA team to secure an undefeated record, Benson is again an All-American, but this time as the franchise owner and chairman.
Last season, Benson partnered with Bob Petty to form the Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association which included four teams across Indiana. After a successful first season, David Magley – another former Mr. Basketball – contacted Benson to join forces with The Basketball League. TBL has 43 teams across the nation, which includes three owners who were former NBA players -- Steve Francis of the Houston Rockets, Kendrick Perkins of the Boston Celtics and Benson.
"We decided to select the best players from our New Castle NightHawks team and our Pendleton Legends team to form a super team in the TBL,” Benson said.
Petty selected the team name in honor of Benson’s success as a collegiate player at Indiana. Benson was named All-American three times and Academic All-American twice.
"The All-Americans is the perfect name for our franchise,” Petty said.
The 2022 All-Americans roster is almost set. Notable players who were selected include Dunham, former Anderson star Troy Taylor, Lewis Jackson, Sean Sellers, Taishaun Johnson, Isaac Edmondson, Trevon Bentley, Timmy Leavell, Marquez Morse, Aaron Larson and Emmanuel Little.
The All-Americans will play their first exhibition game Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at Pendleton Heights. The game will feature slam dunk and 3-point shooting contests and a postgame autograph session for fans to meet the players.
To purchase tickets and apparel, go to MVPresults.com/AA. Tickets will also be sold at the door, and team t-shirts and jerseys will be available for purchase.
