PENDLETON – Kellen Dunham recently shared a carpool with Troy Taylor and Tyler Smith-Johnson, three former Madison County basketball stars who are now teammates in the fledgling Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association.
The ride to Terre Haute for an exhibition game was an opportunity to reminisce, with Dunham and Taylor sharing a particularly deep history. Part of Dunham’s Indiana All-Star career at Pendleton Heights overlapped with Taylor’s three-time THB Sports athlete of the year run at Anderson. The two reconnected as rivals in college at Butler and Evansville, respectively, leading to a wealth of stories being swapped on the roughly two-hour journey.
There will be plenty of time to build new memories as the Pendleton Legends play through their inaugural season in coming months. The games that count begin Saturday at 7 p.m. with Dunham’s first organized contest at Pendleton Heights since he led the state with a 29.5-point scoring average as a senior for the Arabians in 2012.
Dunham expects the moment to be emotional, even with restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I miss that crowd a lot,” Dunham said of the gym in which he scored the majority of his 1,899 career points, the fourth-highest total ever for a boys basketball player in Madison County. “I miss Pendleton, being around the community, having fun and enjoying the game with my teammates.”
Much has changed for the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter over the past nine years. He’s married now and hopes to raise his young son, Jay, near his own central Indiana roots.
On Monday, Dunham starts his new full-time job at Salesforce, a cloud-based software company in Indianapolis. But the weekend will be devoted to his basketball passion.
After scoring 1,946 points during his four-year career at Butler, Dunham spent time in the 2016 NBA Summer League with the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s also played in the NBA Developmental League as well as one season in the Belgium Basketball League.
His most recent professional experience came with the Capital City Go-Go in the NBA G League last season. He crossed paths in that league with another current teammate, former Highland star Asauhn Tatum.
The athletic center brings a unique dimension to the Legends, one with whom Dunham is eager to reconnect.
“He’s a 7-foot shot blocker running the floor,” Dunham said. “I’m very excited to play with Asauhn again.”
There are five players overall with G League experience in the HHBA, 21 former NCAA Div. I athletes and 11 Indiana All-Stars. Included in the latter two groups is former Gary 21st Century star Eugene German, who drained 12 3-pointers and scored 60 points with nine assists and seven rebounds in Pendleton’s first exhibition game.
“He’s a really exciting scorer, and his game is perfect for this team,” Dunham said.
The Legends head coach is Stan Daugherty, the father of former Alexandria and Anderson University star Travis Daugherty, and he’s assisted by former Anderson and Highland coach Jeff Howard. There’s also star power in the league office, with former Indiana University star and No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Kent Benson serving as the president and co-founder.
It's an electric mix Dunham believes will lead to an exciting brand of basketball for fans and participants alike.
“(Fans) will see guys who are really playing hard, playing with pride and sharing the ball,” Dunham said.
