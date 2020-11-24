BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana starting backcourt tandem of senior Al Durham and junior Rob Phinisee have combined for 116 starts, more than 1,100 points and more than 350 assists.
As much of the talk has centered on returning IU sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has piled up numerous preseason accolades, the experience of Durham and Phinisee could be critical as the Hoosiers open their season Wednesday night against Tennessee Tech (8 p.m., Big Ten Network) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana coach Archie Miller said Durham has been IU’s most consistent shooter since practices began in October, while Phinisee — injury-free for the first time since his freshman season — put together his best career preseason.
“With a senior guard and a junior guard that have played a lot of minutes, looking forward to those two guys taking control a little bit,” Miller said.
But what Miller is looking for most from Durham, Phinisee and returning sophomore guard Armaan Franklin is valuing the basketball. Last season, IU finished last in the Big Ten ib=n assist-to-turnover ratio (414-402), a statistic Miller cited throughout Tuesday’s Zoom Call with reporters.
“Nothing more important to this team this year than being able to take care of the ball,” Miller said. “From our guards’ perspective … our guards have to dominate the game in terms of not turning the ball over and decisions.”
Durham and Phinisee have shown incremental improvement in their seasons at IU. Last season, Durham averaged 9.8 points while shooting a team-best 38.3% from 3-point range and 81.1% from the foul line. Phinisee shot 33.3% from 3-point range and posted a team-high 90 assists despite appearing in 27 of 32 games last season.
Both spent the offseason working on their perimeter shooting.
“That was a big emphasis over the offseason, just getting up a lot more shots and being confident in my game,” Phinisee said. “So whether it’s open a shot or when a team needs a shot, I’ll be confident I can make it. I feel like both of us have really put the time in the gym.”
Said Durham: “I feel confident in Rob taking any shot or taking a whole bunch of shots. I feel like we’ve worked on it throughout the offseason. We’ve built confidence. We know the team has confidence in us to step up and make those big shots, so I mean we’re ready for it.”
Phinisee said being healthy after enduring abdominal and concussion issues his first years on campus will result in him making better decisions on the floor as well.
“Once you are healthy, that clears up a lot in your head, too, so you are able to see a lot more things,” Phinisee said. “Just being able to be more explosive to the rim and having my legs back, I feel like that helps my shot a lot, too. So just being healthy, it’s putting a lot more confidence in me.”
At this point, IU is thankful to get back on the court for the opening night of college basketball. Tennessee Tech confirmed Monday its head coach, former Kentucky standout John Pelphrey, tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Marcus King will handle coaching responsibilities on Wednesday night. A number of college basketball games throughout the country have already been canceled, while other teams have had the start of their seasons paused due to COVID-19 positive tests.
Miller said he’s confident in the Big Ten protocols, which include daily testing.
“The fact that all of our teams are testing every day, I think our guys are very confident every day that if we do the right things, we’re going to be able to have a very good year,” Miller said. “Tennessee Tech, hopefully, I know they are dealing with a couple of their own situations, and we hope they are all doing well and they are feeling OK. Our hope is we are ready to go tomorrow.
“If that changes, we will absorb the blow, and we will move forward into the next one. We will see if we can’t get an opponent to make the game up at some point in time. I think that’s going to be part of this deal is adding on the run if something would happen.”
Given restrictions in practice, though, Miller said he’s only been able to conduct one intrasquad scrimmage. He’s concerned about players being in game shape and developing a consistent rotation.
“It’s going to be a lot of trial and error,” Miller said.
But Miller does expect his four incoming freshmen — guard Anthony Leal, swingman Trey Galloway, forward Jordan Geromino and point guard Khristian Lander — to contribute at different points during the course of the season.
“Our young guys are all going to see the floor at different times,” Miller said. “Some could be more than others, but I feel like all of four of those guys have earned their way to see action here early in the season.”
FREE THROWS
IU announced its ACC-Big Ten Challenge at Florida State on Dec. 9 will tip at 9:15 p.m. and air on ESPN2. …. Jackson-Davis received another preseason honor this week, being named to the NABC National Player of the Year preseason watch list. … Miller said center Joey Brunk has dealt with back soreness during training camp and could be rested at times early this season.
