BLOOMINGTON -- Through two seasons at Indiana, junior combo guard Al Durham has filled a variety of roles for the Hoosiers.
But he hasn’t stopped working.
“Working hard in the gym, night in, night out, in the morning, I feel like it’s coming full circle for me,” Durham said.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder will be counted on to play more minutes at point guard for the Hoosiers this season. He’ll also be taking on more of a leadership role. Durham was elected by players as one of two team co-captains, with senior combo guard Devonte Green.
Durham welcomes the role of co-captain and is ready to be one of the primary ballhandlers behind sophomore starting point guard Rob Phinisee. With Phinisee sitting out for precautionary reasons, Durham had 11 points and four assists as IU’s starting point guard in a closed scrimmage Sunday against Marquette.
“I’m comfortable with it,” Durham said. “I’ve done it in high school and AAU, so, I mean, I’ve done it before. It’s nothing new to me, but (it's) just taking on the challenge, you know.
“I’ve been practicing it, in practice, doing the reps, just making sure I’m putting everyone in their place, making sure I’m talking in practice, making sure I’m doing all the things a leader needs to do to make sure his teammates are comfortable and making good decisions.”
Durham was one of IU’s most dependable players last season, appearing in all 34 games with 30 starts. In averaging 8.3 points, Durham finished second on IU in 3-pointers made (40) and first in free-throw shooting percentage (74 percent).
“He takes a lot of pride in his individual improvement, and he works at it,” IU coach Archie Miller said. “He’s a much better player. He’s stronger now than he has been in the past. He’s heavier now than he has been in the past, and now he’s experienced a lot of minutes in a two-year period, and so we count on him to do a lot.”
Miller said “without question” he expects Durham to play more minutes at point guard this season.
“It’s going to put him on the floor as an older player with the ball in his hands,” Miller said. “That’s important. I think the second thing is it gives us a chance to maybe play some other guys off the ball that can do some different things as well, but he’ll play off the ball as well. He’s one of our more consistent shooters. He knows what we’re doing.”
In particular, Durham is working on developing chemistry with Green, who will be playing more off the ball this season to utilize his scoring ability. Green shot a team-high 41 percent from 3-point range last season and averaged 15.4 points over IU’s final seven games.
“Putting him in position and me finding him and him knocking down the shot, it sounds like a good recipe to me,” Durham said.
Durham comes from basketball bloodlines. His father, Al Durham Sr., was a former standout at St. Raymond’s High in New York City who went on to play college basketball at the University of Buffalo. Durham was coached by his father in grassroots basketball on the Atlanta-based AAU Southern Stampede team with other high-level recruits.
Asked what Al Durham Sr. thinks about his son being named IU co-captain, the younger Durham replied: “He always knew that I was more of a leader than anything. I’ve always cared for everyone, so I feel like he’s helped me to be who I am, and I feel like a leader, and I’ve always been that. So I feel like it’s nothing new to him, but he’s proud of me.”
