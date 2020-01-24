BLOOMINGTON – Junior guard Al Durham felt comfortable with the shot clock winding down and the ball in his hands Thursday night, wide open from beyond the 3-point line in a tie game down the stretch against No. 11 Michigan State.
Calmly, Durham swished a 3-pointer from the right side with 1:51 remaining to break a 60-60 tie, the big shot the Hoosiers needed to upend the Spartans 67-63 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“I’ve been practicing that shot all week,” Durham said. “It felt good leaving my hands. And my guys have got confidence in me. That’s the biggest thing, really.”
Indiana worked the ball inside-out on the play, with sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee kicking the ball out for his third assist.
“It was a read that Robby had,” Durham said. “I think from Trayce (Jackson-Davis) on the lob or me on the throw back.”
The 6-foot-4 Durham entered the Michigan State game shooting 34.5 percent from 3-point range for the season, but had shot just 3-of-16 from 3-point range over his last seven games before going 2-of-3 from beyond the arc Thursday. Durham also made a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to extend IU’s lead to 37-30.
“Al Durham made some really big plays, not only the big 3 at the end of the half, but I thought his five points to finish the game in that back part of it with the breakaway or the drive, and then he made a huge 3-pointer,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “I thought that gave us a lot of momentum.”
Miller said the 3-pointer at the end of the first half played into his decision to ride with Durham down the stretch.
“He was comfortable on offense most of the game, and he made plays from the outside, made some really good shots,” Miller said. “And I felt at the end of the game he was the most comfortable of having the aggressiveness to make a play to get to the basket and score …
“Al, you know, he comes every day. He goes to work. Never says a peep. And to see a guy get rewarded with a couple go down like he had is always rewarding. But definitely he was up to task, and I thought he played a really nice game.”
BATTLING ON THE BOARDS
Miller said the game within the game in Thursday’s matchup was going to depend on what IU did on the boards. Michigan State entered the game third in the country in rebounding margin at plus-10.1, while Indiana entered 10th in the country at plus-9.1.
But Indiana was able to more than hold its own on the glass against Michigan State, outrebounding the Spartans 31-29. Indiana also outscored Michigan State 11-4 in second-chance points.
“There's no more important number to our team than rebounding,” Miller said. “It's not just this game. This game carries a little bit more weight when you play them because of how good they are and the attention that they give you that you have to have when you're rebounding.
“But I thought -- they only had five second shots, and maybe part of it was they're getting back. I don't know. But I thought our guys rebounded the ball really well for most of the game. We had very few long ones or hustle plays we didn't get. Maybe the start of the second half there was one flurry that we didn't do a good job. But for the most part, we rebounded the ball pretty well.”
THOMPSON DAY TO DAY
With junior center Joey Brunk and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis both picking up early fouls, sophomore forward Race Thompson provided a big lift off the bench with four points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 11 first-half minutes.
But Thompson suffered an injury on a hard foul from Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman and did not return to the game.
“Race Thompson was unbelievably good in the game,” Miller said. “He played his tail off on both ends of the floor -- his best game as a collegiate player. On the lob pass or whatever it was on the 50/50, landed on his lower back at some level. And it locked up and stiffened up on him to the point where he had a really hard time sort of moving around.
“I don't think it's anything serious, but to say he's going to be sore here for a few days is probably the case. Whether he's available or not Sunday, I don't know. But what I'm hopeful is this isn't something that's -- hopefully it's more day-to-day.”
ETC.
Indiana picked up its fifth straight win against a ranked team at Assembly Hall, dating back to last season. … Brunk credited the sellout crowd of 17,222 for energizing the Hoosiers, “We have great fans here at Indiana, and they were out early today, and they were rocking from the jump,” Brunk said. “And we love playing, love playing in front of them. And this is a great place to play basketball.” ... Coaching staffs from both Indiana and Michigan State wore sneakers to raise awareness for Coaches vs. Cancer, an organization that raises funds for cancer research.
