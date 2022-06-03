BLOOMINGTON — From novice to podium may best describe Jada Stansberry’s track and field season.
The Alexandria senior came out for the sport for the first time only two months ago, and Friday she stood among the state’s best 400-meter runners at the awards stand at Indiana University in the IHSAA State Finals, with a ninth-place finish.
Right after Stansberry’s ceremony, Anderson senior Malena Higgins also accepted a ninth-place medal, in the shot put.
Pendleton Heights freshman Ava Jarrell also set the stage for a future podium appearance, with a strong 16th-place showing in the 800.
Stansberry ran 57.79 seconds, bettering her school record and personal best. She made good on a prediction her coach, Scott Zent, made after she ran second in the Marion regional.
“I knew it was going to be close getting out to the podium, and I just gave everything I had,” said Stansberry, who had the 15th-fastest regional time of the 27 state entrants.
Stansberry was in the No. 2 lane in the second of three heats, and she finished second in her heat. She not only avenged a regional defeat to Nataley Armstrong of Garrett, but shaved the school record and her PR that she set in the sectional by .05 of a second.
“With it not being until 7 (p.m.), it was a long day to anticipate it and wait around, so I was nervous about that,” Stansberry said. “I definitely knew I had what it took, but I just had to do that, and I did.”
Stansberry, a four-year basketball player for the Tigers, was the school’s first state girls track finalist since high jumper Jamie Winstead in 1994.
“It makes me wonder where I would be if I ran all four years,” she said. “I didn’t have any experience and I just ran as fast as I could with no real plan, whatever happens, happens.”
Higgins probably would like to have improved in the shot put like Stansberry in her race, but the 41-foot, 2.5-inch top throw was good enough for a medal.
“I was a little nervous,” Higgins said. “I think I could have done better and I was hoping to PR, but I guess I’ve got college (she is undecided).”
Higgins went in as the Ben Davis regional champion with a 42-2 3/4 throw and she was seeded fifth. She began the event with a 41-2 1/4 effort, and she improved that by a quarter-inch on her third try and went into the final round tied for seventh.
Two throwers bested Higgins in the final round, and Higgins and Whiteland’s Brooklyn Taylor were co-ninth best. But Higgins had a better second-best toss and that was the tie-breaker for the final podium spot.
“She did all right, but she didn’t do as well as we had hoped, but she came through” said Johnnie Johnson, who coaches Anderson’s throwers. “She was looking forward to being up into the top five, but (ninth) place isn’t bad for being out for two years. I told her if she worked hard, she could end up being down here at state.”
For the second straight week, Jarrell ended up being overlooked as far as seeding. She made state by finishing third in the Ben Davis regional after being seeded eighth, and Friday she was the 26th seed of 27, but came up with a heroic race.
Jarrell trailed the field in the first of two heats with a lap to run, but she made a three-wide move on the first turn and began to pick off runners.
She continued her momentum all the way to the end, in which she was fourth of 13 in her heat, in 2:21.26. She beat her PR she set in the regional by more than a second.
“I didn’t think I would be here because in the beginning (of the season), I had a stress fracture,” Jarrell said. “Just being here feels really good.”
In today’s boys State Finals, Anderson sophomore Tremayne Brown performs in the high jump, in which he was a sectional and regional champion, as well as the 110 hurdles. Madison-Grant junior Tanner Brooks also goes in the 200.