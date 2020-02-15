FRANKTON -- With baseball season just on the horizon, the Frankton girls basketball team threw a shutout at Eastbrook in the fourth quarter Saturday.
That insured a win for the Eagles, 41-22, to vault them into Saturday night’s regional championship game.
“I knew that Eastbrook’s defense would be tough,” said Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker, “and we didn’t shoot it very well. But we’re pretty good defensively ourselves.”
Good enough to limit the Panthers to three shots in the final period to go with their three turnovers. In the final three minutes, the ball rarely touched the hands of the Eastbrook players, who were mostly unwilling to foul to get the ball back.
The offense struggled a bit throughout much of the game. The score was 4-3 in favor of the home team after one quarter. The Eagles got nearly half of their points in the second quarter when they outscored the Panthers 18-11 to take a halftime lead of 22-14.
The big catalyst for that was sophomore Lauryn Bates, who scored seven of her game-high 12 points in the third.
“They were leaving big gaps in their defense,” said Bates. “So, even if I missed some, I was going to keep shooting. I think we had some nerves early in the game.”
“I have four girls who have been here before,” said Hamaker. “But until you’ve actually been out there in this game, it still doesn’t keep away the nerves. I thought both teams were a little tight to start the game.”
Shooting stats bear that out. Eastbrook’s only points came on a 3-pointer by Kristin Goff. The Panthers were 1-of-5 in the first eight minutes and had seven turnovers. Frankton was 2-of-10.
But there were a couple of big hoops at exactly the right time for the Eagles. At the end of the first half, Addie Gardner buried a deep 3 to push the lead from five to eight.
“That was a big basket,” said Hamaker. “It was good that she was aware of the time. We work on that in practice.”
The second one came from Bates at the end of the third quarter to push the lead from eight to 10 points.
Chloee Thomas was the only other player to score in double figures with 10 points and the lone Eagle to hit better than 50 percent of her attempts. She had three of her team’s eight offensive rebounds. The teams battled to a 22-22 standoff on the glass with Bates getting four for the Eagles.
Johwen McKim paced the Panthers with eight points, but none of her teammates scored more than five.
