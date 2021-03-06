ELWOOD -- Frankton staged a 21-11 rally that got the Eagles out of a big hole, but Wapahani held on for a 45-41 victory and the boys basketball sectional title Saturday night.
The Eagles, who finished at 16-10, trailed 26-11 after being outscored 7-2 to open the second quarter. The Raiders got 11 points from Isaac Andrews and nine from Aidan Franks to run off to that big lead.
Wapahani’s defense was designed to cut off the drives to the hoop. The Raiders (18-7) parked a defender in the middle and then collapsed with others whenever the Eagles attempted to penetrate. Frankton fought back with a trio of 3s in each of the first two quarters.
Junior Blake Mills had half of those over the first 16 minutes.
“I felt like we were settling too much on passing the ball around perimeter and shooting from there,” said Frankton coach Brent Brobston. “We needed to penetrate the gaps.”
The Eagles finished the first half on a 16-4 run that left them down just 30-26 at intermission. The capper for that part of the run was an offensive rebound by Ayden Brobston. In the final seconds, he took that rebound, spun toward the basket and shot from the baseline behind the backboard.
Frankton got the first hoop of the third quarter and a 3-pointer by Mills gave the Eagles a 31-30 lead. Andrews answered with a basket at the 3:52 mark, but Jacob Davenport hit a shot to put Frankton up again 33-32 with 2:24 to go in the third.
The rest of the quarter the only scoring was a Wapahani free throw, so the game was deadlocked at 33-33 going to the fourth.
Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Andrews hit a 3-pointer to put Wapahani in front 36-33. The Eagles never again pulled even, but they were very close.
Two free throws each by Andrews and Franks built the lead to 40-34. Harrison Schwinn hit a field goal but missed the front end of a one-and-one with 2:02 on the clock to keep the score 40-36. With 1:41 left, Jacob Davenport scored and it was 40-38.
Wapahani’s Blake Castor and Frankton’s Brobston exchanged baskets, and with 70 seconds remaining it was 42-40. Each team hit one of two free throws for a 43-41 score. But Frankton went scoreless over the final 53 seconds despite some good looks at 3-pointers that would have tied the game. Andrews and Franks each hit a free throw to provide the final margin.
Ayden Brobston was limited to six shots, and he hit two for four points.
“I felt like each time he got the ball inside he had two hands inside his jersey,” said Coach Brobston.
Schwinn could connect on only one of six long-range shots and was 2-of-7 overall. He and Brobston, who combined for 61 points in the opening game of the sectional against Monroe Central, could only get nine combined in this game.
“Harrison had some good shots,” said Coach Brobston. “He just didn’t make them as often as he usually does.”
Mills scored 16 points, but the rest of the team managed just 25.
“I am proud of the comeback,” said Brobston. “They could have quit. I think when we went to the run-and-jump press, we rattled them a bit. We thought we could wear them down, and I think we did that.”
Rebounding played a role as well.
“In the first half, we had them outrebounding us, and they’re a good rebounding team," Coach Brobston said. "I told our kids at halftime we had to outrebound them in the second half, and we did that.”
At the end, Wapahani held a slim 22-19 edge on the boards. Zach Davenport topped the Eagles with seven boards.
Frankton will say goodbye to five seniors, two of whom had their seasons end with ACL injuries. Brobston, Zach Davenport, Caden Lefdahl, Ryan Smith and Luke Sheward graduate.
