FRANKTON — After an embarrassing and very un-Frankton like loss at Eastbrook in their last outing, Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker wanted his players to take a look at themselves and find ways to get better.
“I made them tell us everything they were doing wrong rather than me just pointing it out,” Hamaker said. “It was a slow and gritty process, but that’s the way we played tonight. Not slow, but gritty.”
Senior Bailee Webb said, in watching the film from Friday’s 64-36 loss at Central Indiana Conference rival Eastbrook, she realized she needed to be better on defense.
She wasted little time making those improvements.
Webb combined with Bella Dean to shut down Wapahani’s top scorer and hit crucial shots in high leverage situations Tuesday night as the Eagles posted a 59-38 win over the Raiders, a team Frankton could see later in the year during sectional.
“We’re trying to hopefully send a statement for later in the season,” Hamaker said.
Defense was pivotal for the Eagles in this matchup, particularly at the 3-point line where Wapahani (7-4) entered the game averaging 26 attempts per game. The Raiders made their first three long-range shots but finished the night 6-of-19 overall, and top scorer Camryn Wise — who entered the game averaging 21.6 points — was held just 12.
Taking care of Wise was the alternating responsibility of Webb and Dean.
“Webb and Dean took turns on Wise because we wanted fresh legs on her,” Hamaker said. “(Wise) has got a motor. She’s 5-(foot)-10. She plays like a guard. We know that she likes to go downhill. We did draw one charge. I wanted four, but I was greedy.”
“I knew I had a large defensive assignment tonight, so I just played disciplined defense and shut her down,” Webb said. “I relied on my teammates to have help defense and get those charges.”
Webb also did some damage from the 3-point line, making four of six attempts and scoring 13 points overall. It was early in the third quarter with Frankton clinging to a 27-24 lead that Webb’s offense was the biggest.
After Webb sank a 3-pointer for a 30-24 lead, she then collected a steal on defense and hit another 3-ball on the other end. Her six straight points started a 10-0 run as the Eagles ended the third quarter on a 16-2 run and in command at 42-26 after Lauryn Bates scored the last five points of the period.
“To me, that kind of put a nail in the coffin when she made those back-to-back 3s,” Hamaker said. “She shoots a phenomenal percentage from the 3-point line. She doesn’t take a lot. They’re normally good shots.”
Taking good and smart shots is part of what has made Webb a perfect fit for Hamaker’s team philosophy at Frankton.
“She can guard a post player. She can guard guards. She gets great rebounding position,” Hamaker said. “She is the epitome of a team player. She’s going to do whatever it takes to make her teammates more successful.”
Bates led the Eagles with 21 points and nine rebounds and matched Cagney Utterback with four assists. Emma Sperry added nine points and six rebounds for Frankton.
“Pushing through adversity and coming out on top feels great,” Webb said. “It gets our momentum going to back to where we need it to be.”
Wise and Reese Baker scored 12 points each for the Raiders, who were also outrebounded 34-20.
The Eagles will also look to bounce back in Central Indiana Conference play Saturday when they travel to Oak Hill for a 7:30 p.m. start.
