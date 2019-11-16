FRANKTON — Frankton didn’t score in the fourth quarter, but it didn’t need to, either, as the Eagles moved to 4-1 with a 47-19 girls basketball thrashing of Muncie Central on Saturday.
Frankton swarmed over the visitors for leads of 16-8 and 37-13 over the first two quarters. Central had 16 turnovers in the first half and finished with 27 miscues.
“I thought we forced a lot of mistakes,” said Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker. “We played a very good first half. We moved the ball and were unselfish. We just need to figure out how to do that for four quarters. When we can do that, we have a chance to be a really special team.”
After 16 minutes, the Eagles had seven players score, had just six turnovers and were hitting 6-of-12 from 3-point range. Addie Gardner had 11 of the 37 points. She scored just two more but still easily topped the team in scoring.
Three other players tied for the next highest with Ava Gardner, Lauryn Bates and Bailee Webb each scoring six and Bailey Tucker notching five. Addie Gardner took just three more shots the rest of the game — none coming in the scoreless fourth quarter.
“I think we just got a little content,” said Hamaker.
Bates ended up with five rebounds, second only to Chloe Tucker’s six. She was crisp in her passing and had a steady all-around game.
“Lauryn is playing really well for us right now,” said Hamaker. “She seems to be in the right place defensively. She rebounds, and she can score. That’s what we need out of our point guard.”
Defensively, the visitors never did figure out how to solve the Frankton man-to-man defense. The eight points they scored in the opening period was the most they had in any quarter. The Bearcats had just two field goals and six points in the second half.
Only four Central players scored. Sayla McIntosh and Marissa Quiroz each had six points. Quiroz added nine rebounds. Rebounding is the only place where the Bearcats had an advantage, winning that battle 36-32.
Muncie Central dropped to 0-3 on the season.
The Eagles are off until a big road weekend next week, visiting Lapel and Pendleton Heights.
“We need a break,” said Hamaker. “I think both teams looked a little gassed in the second half. We really try to treat the Lapel game just like any other.
“We get that it is a rivalry game. We like to beat them, and they like to beat us. But we’re just trying to play well every game regardless of who we play.”
