FRANKTON — The Frankton baseball season looked to be in dire straits after a 13-3 loss at Lapel on April 23, leaving the Eagles at 3-5. Several key players were out with various injuries, an inexperienced team was struggling with baseball basics on the field and the furthest thing from coach Brad Douglas’ mind was challenging for a Central Indiana Conference title.
“We just said, ‘Let’s just play,’” Douglas said. “We knew we had a tough schedule, and we knew we had a lot of games, and we were not looking ahead. We were just going day by day -- literally inning by inning -- because of the way we were playing. We’ve gotten better, and the compete has gotten better.”
Since that disheartening defeat, the Eagles have righted their ship, reeling off 12 wins in 15 games entering Thursday’s CIC finale against Alexandria and putting themselves in a position to possibly claim that championship.
The combination of improved hitting and healthy pitching has made the difference for the Eagles, and both were evident Thursday in a 10-2 win over the Tigers.
The win, coupled with a Madison-Grant 3-1 loss to Mississinewa, means the Eagles have clinched a share of the conference title at 7-1. The winner of next Thursday’s Argylls game against Oak Hill will be the co-champion.
“Just the idea of the quality at-bats, we’re getting better approaches at the plate,” Douglas said. “Are we still striking out too much? I think we are, but the quality of at-bats is much, much improved.”
The Eagles did strike out nine times but also drew eight walks and took advantage of six Alexandria errors. In fact, they took four walks in the first inning — including one to Ryan Smith with the bases loaded — and, thanks to one Tigers miscue, scored twice without a single hit.
They added two more in the second as Nate Moore scored on a throwing error and Tyler Bates singled home a run for a 4-0 lead.
That was all the support Frankton starter Sam Hartley needed. Aside from the third inning when the Tigers (5-17) scored two unearned runs on a pair of Frankton errors and an RBI single by Brayden Bates, Hartley was in command. Over six innings, the senior transfer from Fishers struck out seven, surrendered just five hits total and said the key to his success was relaxing.
“I was just calm,” Hartley said. “I wasn’t all freaked out that I was pitching. I was just calm. That’s really what it was, calmness.”
On an error, an Evan Webb single and third walk of the game to Moore, Frankton (16-8) loaded the bases with nobody out in the third and had the county’s leading hitter coming to the plate.
Sophomore Bradyn Douglas hit a line drive single to right to score two runs, starting a four-run inning as Frankton blew the game open.
The coach’s son improved on his game-time batting average of .500 with a 2-for-3 day and said this team just needed some time to come together after a shaky start. Many players — including himself — did not get a freshman season due to the pandemic.
“Our confidence throughout the lineup (is up) because the whole lineup is hitting good,” he said. “Our pitching kind of starts us, too. When we see our pitcher doing good, it gets us going.”
Hartley, who capped the scoring with an RBI triple in the sixth inning, said the team’s overall attitude has improved and that starts with the guys in the dugout.
“I think we just bring the energy,” Hartley said. “We have guys like Luke Neff — shout out to Luke Neff -- he brings the energy. We have Logan Leech bringing energy. Just everybody brings the energy. I like it.”
With conference play behind them, the Eagles play Liberty Christian on Friday before finishing with a tough stretch leading up to Sectional 40 play in Lapel.
“We’re in a good spot because next week we have — in my opinion — three high-quality opponents,” Coach Douglas said. “We have Wes-Del, Shenandoah and Yorktown. I told our guys we’re going to line our pitching staff up and see what we can do.”
Alexandria will look to rebound Saturday morning with a doubleheader at Shenandoah.
