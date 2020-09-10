FRANKTON — It should come as a surprise to no one the closest match on paper turned out to be the only match of Madison County Volleyball Tournament pool play Thursday to go to a third set.
And what a wild third set it was.
Frankton sophomore Adayna Key recorded kills on the first and final point of the decisive set, and the Eagles survived the madness — including a coaching error — that took place in between and took a 23-25, 25-11, 15-13 victory over Madison-Grant to secure the top seed from Pool A.
Both the Eagles and Argylls wasted little time in dispatching the third team in the pool from Anderson Prep, with Frankton recording a 25-6, 25-7 win and Madison-Grant taking a 25-3, 25-14 victory.
As it turned out, they would need to have all the energy they could summon for the finale of the night.
The opener was a precursor of how the match played out as neither team could take control of a see-saw set. The Argylls did have a four-point lead early in the set, but the lead changed hands no less than eight times in the opening stanza.
Back-to-back M-G hitting errors gave Frankton the lead at 20-19 before Argylls junior Grace Holmberg answered with a kill and an ace. But the Eagles answered with kills from Holli Klettheimer and Callie Thomas to regain the lead. After a Frankton service error tied the match, M-G setter Gabby Rudy scored a kill when she dumped the ball over the net for another one-point lead, but Shae Simon tied it back up for Frankton at 23-23 with a kill.
The Argylls then took the lead for good on an Emma Brummet block and sealed the set on a Frankton hitting error.
With improved passing, the Eagles took charge of the second set with an opening 5-0 run, eventually building a 16-9 lead on a Callie Thomas ace. Key recorded a pair of blocks as the Eagles opened up their lead to eventually even the match at 1-1 and force the decisive third set.
“I asked (my players), ‘Are they better than us? And they said ‘no’,” Frankton coach Beth Sperry said. “OK, then what was the problem? It was our mistakes and free balls. I said that we’ve been talking so much about setting the tone early and grabbing momentum.”
Her Eagles seemed to grab control of the third set when, on a Chloee Thomas kill, they led 4-1.
But, following a Frankton hitting error, the officials stopped play and called a substitution error on the Eagles, changing the score to all even at 3-3. Three Turner aces and a Baney kill later, the Argylls seemed to be in control with an 8-3 lead.
“It was on us,” Sperry said. “It was a coaching thing. It’s on me.”
An Argylls hitting error gave the serve to Emma Sperry, and the Eagles started chipping away on kills by Klettheimer and Sydney Duncan. That started a 7-1 run and, on another Chloee Thomas kill, the Eagles were on top 11-9.
The Argylls came back to tie the match three more times but could not overtake Frankton. A hitting violation gave Frankton a match point, which Key cashed in on for the win.
“I think it was passing for both teams,” M-G coach Kayla Jump said. “I think they were struggling with passing, and that’s how we gained a big jump. Then we struggled with passing, and they gained a big jump.”
With the completion of pool play at the three sites Thursday, the schedule for Saturday’s single-elimination bracket round to be played at Elwood is set.
Anderson Prep will open the day at 9 a.m. against Liberty Christian with the winner set to face the champions of Pool B and the two-time defending county champion Pendleton Heights at 10 a.m. in one quarterfinal. The second quarterfinal on that side of the bracket pits Frankton against Elwood at 11 a.m.
The other half of the bracket will pit Pool C champions Alexandria against Anderson at noon, followed by one of the more attractive matchups of the round as Lapel will face the Argylls at 1 p.m.
The semifinals will be played at 2 and 3 p.m. followed by the championship at 4 p.m.
