DALEVILLE — With a physical defense and a guard with quick hands, the Frankton Eagles set the tone early for a 54-34 win at Daleville on Tuesday evening.
“Their physicality got our guards on their heels,” Daleville coach Tyler Stotler said. “That’s something that Monroe Central did the same way.”
The primary headache for Stotler and his guards was the play of junior Jacob Davenport. His 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and six steals were all tops for Frankton (10-9), and his thefts resulted in 13 points for his team.
“I thought Jacob did a really good job with his back side help,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “Jacob had a really good game. I was really proud of him. He really stepped up big for us tonight.”
His first steal resulted in a layup and a foul, which Davenport converted into a three-point play and an early 9-3 Eagles lead. His second of the game led to an assist to Blake Mills for a layup as the Eagles soared to a double-digit first-quarter lead at 19-8 before Justin Grant hit a 3-point basket to close the period.
The Broncos committed 18 turnovers, including six during the second quarter, helping the Eagles extend the lead to 35-19 at halftime. Two of those turnovers were Davenport steals which led to his own breakaway layups during the second quarter.
Stotler gave credit to Frankton for being well coached and the players for executing a system that turns out successful teams year in and year out, with this season being no different.
“Frankton is the epitome of a program,” Stotler said. “They graduate talent. They lose talent. But the thing they never lose is basketball players. They don’t lose the high (basketball) IQ kids.”
The Eagles also limited Daleville’s leading scorer Trevion Johnson to just two field goals and eight points, while Cayden Gothrup scored 12 to pace the Broncos.
“We had Zack (Davenport) on him early, but we just wanted to make sure we contested everything on he and (Gothrup) both,” Brobston said. “We just wanted to do the best job we could do on both with some length.”
Ayden Brobston added 14 points, and Mills scored 10, including a fourth quarter dunk off one of his two steals. Mills also handed out four assists.
Meryck Adams added seven points for Daleville (5-7) as the Broncos began a busy week with games Friday at home against Union City and Saturday at Eastbrook.
Frankton will travel to Mississinewa on Saturday, a Central Indiana Conference rival Coach Brobston said will test his group that has already played what he said is the toughest schedule he has seen during his tenure.
“Mississinewa is another of those teams that is going to challenge you in every way they can,” Brobston said.
The Frankton junior varsity defeated Daleville handily by a 49-18 score. Eli White led the Eagles with 15 points, and Tyler Bates added 10. Carson Buck topped the Broncos with six points.
