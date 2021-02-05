ALEXANDRIA — Class 2A No. 6 Frankton’s place in the girls Sectional 40 title game was secured very early in Friday night’s contest against Elwood.
The only thing in question was the final score, and while the Eagles again handled the Panthers 57-25, the margin wasn’t as mammoth as the 78-29 Frankton win in the regular-season finale for both squads last week.
A balanced but potent attack allowed the Eagles (22-3) to move on to to tonight’s 7:30 final opposite 15th-ranked Alexandria (22-2). Bailee Webb led all scorers with 12 points.
“We try to preach that we’re taking it one game at a time, but we’re really excited to be in the sectional final, and I think we’re ready to get there,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “It looked a little bit like we were (uninspired), but we started building it back to our form, but I think we were ready to (prepare for) the sectional final.”
The Eagles again needed time to get in sync offensively, leading 7-0 barely halfway through the opening quarter. But they really didn’t need a whole lot of offense against a Panther squad they’ve beaten three times this season.
Frankton did not let Elwood score in double figures in any quarter (the most was eight in the fourth), and it limited the Panthers to 7-of-32 from the field (21.9%) as well as forced 23 turnovers.
It was 18-6 after the first quarter, when the Eagles were in the midst of a 13-0 run, then they spiked it up to 31-11 at the half and 44-17 at the third stop.
The Eagles did it collectively both in the stat column and finding teammates open. Of their 24 baskets, 17 were assisted (Lauryn Bates with five, Ava Gardner four and Chloee Thomas and Cagney Utterback three each).
Thomas, a 6-foot-1 senior, also had eight points, nine rebounds and a block. Both Utterback and freshman Emma Sperry (who has broken into the rotation recently) also scored eight.
Bates finished with five points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Gardner likewise had five points.
Frankton closed at 40.7% from the field (24-of-59), cooling off after a 7-for-14 first quarter.
The Eagles defeated Alexandria at home 55-41 on Dec. 4, and last year’s state runners-up are looking to keep a similar run going.
“Alex is capable of making runs, and I think a big key for us is that we’re going to have to weather their runs,” Hamaker said. “But we’re capable of making runs ourselves, and they’re going to have to weather our runs.”
Elwood finished 4-18, its season turned sullen when third-year coach Craig Brunnemer passed away suddenly in November. Assistant Dakin Updegraff took over and guided the Panthers through that pain.
“I think after everything happened, we were riding through emotional lows, as low as you can get, then we got as high as you can get, and we were going through a rollercoaster,” Updegraff said. “Toward the middle of the season, we kind of tanked out a little bit, and we didn’t have much energy, but by the end of January, we rediscovered ourselves, which led to better play down the stretch.”
Jaleigh Crawford led Elwood with 10 points and six rebounds, as she closed out her junior season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.