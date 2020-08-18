ANDERSON -- In the three sprints to the finish, Frankton combined to outscore Anderson 21-4 to win all three games in a volleyball match at the Tipi on Tuesday.
The final scores were 25-15, 25-14, 25-17. The Eagles moved to 1-1, and it was the season opener for the Lady Tribe.
“There was a difference in the competition, but we were mentally into and ready to go back tonight (compared to the Monday opener against Lapel),” said Frankton coach Beth Sperry. “They got the lineups and had all day today to study them.”
Part of the learning is due to two of the team’s top players, Chloee and Callie Thomas, missing the game while they attend the proper number of practices.
For the second straight match, freshman Holli Klettheimer was a mainstay in the attack. She had eight kills, four of them in the opening game. But she proved even more valuable and versatile in this match as she served eight points and had a pair of aces.
“She’s a good all-around player,” said Sperry. “Tonight was the first night that we pretty much let her play the back row. She’s a good passer.”
The final minutes of each game belonged to the visiting Eagles. In the first, Frankton scored six of the final seven points. In the second, the Eagles closed it out with a 7-2 run, and in the finale, it was 8-1.
“This was our first time to be on the court together for a match,” said AHS coach Beth Etchison. “Frankton had a scrimmage and a match (Monday). I thought that showed in the first game (an 8-0 opening run by the Eagles), and it took a little of the confidence and momentum we had built.
“But our girls just haven’t been there, fighting for a set at the end. It is a learning process.”
After falling behind 8-0 in the first set, the Lady Tribe actually outscored the Eagles 14-11 for a big part of the middle section of that set. Senior Lexi Swanson and Tiara Ingram were big AHS components at the net throughout the match. Ingram was also valuable on the serve, getting four aces in the process.
“I thought we served pretty tough,” said Etchison. “We wanted to keep them out of their offense as much as possible. We just need to learn to string points. We’d make a great player and then make an error or hit the ball out of bounds.”
The entire match the Indians scored no more than three consecutive points.
Frankton got solid contributions across the board. Emma Smith was on point throughout with consistently solid sets. Makena Alexander had seven kills while Sydney Duncan was a problem for Anderson, especially in the second set with three kills.
With the two players missing early, it has given some of the Eagles more opportunity to shine, and that might be a good thing long term for the team.
“It is a chance to find out who is going to step up,” said Sperry. “We miss those two girls, but we’ve got a good team out there without them.”
Frankton is off Wednesday and returns home Thursday to face Central Indiana Conference foe Blackford. Anderson is just at the start of its gauntlet. The Lady Tribe plays at Pendleton Heights on Wednesday and then takes on Shenandoah on Friday.
