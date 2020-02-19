FRANKTON -- Two years ago, the Frankton Eagles shocked the Indiana girls basketball world by advancing to the semistate round after stunning upsets of top-five Monroe Central in the sectional and Oak Hill in the regional.
Now the Eagles are back in the Class 2A Final Four and, while the game will be played in the same location, Frankton fully expects a different outcome.
This is especially true of the three seniors who were participants in that 2018 loss to Central Noble that left them one step short of a trip to the state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
"We had a feeling of just being there, like 'Oh, my God, we made it,'" Addie Gardner said. "This year, we want to go to state."
"This time, it feels different because we've been there. We want more," Bailey Tucker added.
Gardner, Tucker and Grace Alexander were sophomores last time around and now, as seniors, are passing along their experience to the many younger players who will have vital roles in Saturday's game.
"I feel like the message for them is, we're on a ride, and you might not ever get this chance (again), so take advantage of it," Alexander said. "Absorb everything you can."
One problem in 2018 that the seniors said won't be an issue this year is nerves. Nerves, and frustration at some questionable calls, contributed to a poor shooting day when the Eagles were 15-of-46 overall and an abysmal 4-of-25 from 3-point range.
"We can't let the refs get in our heads," Gardner said. "That took us out of our game."
Coach Stephan Hamaker pointed out the troubles two years ago started during a bad practice at the Berry Bowl in Logansport days ahead of the game. This week, the Eagles practiced at the semistate site Tuesday and felt very good about the outing.
Hamaker said this is a new year and a new team.
"We went to where our locker room is going to be. We did our run out. We showed them where our fans are going to be," he said. "I felt like, as a coach, I've really grown a lot since 2018. I was just so happy we were there, but now we are doing everything in our power to make sure these girls are 100 percent prepared."
"I do feel like we're a lot more prepared this time," Tucker said. "Two years ago, each week we went into the tournament, it felt good. But that last week, you could tell something -- it was a different vibe."
"It was a lot different this year," Gardner said. "We shot really well. We're all confident. I came out feeling really good."
The seniors are focused on South Central from Union Mills, their opponent Saturday evening. But they have allowed themselves to imagine what advancing to the state finals might feel like.
"It would be amazing," Gardner said. "I've never gotten to play in that gym. I've been on the floor, but I've never gotten to play. That would be a great experience, especially since it's our senior year."
"I always look out there at our banner and see sectionals. We have several," Alexander said. "Regionals, we have a few, but then there's nothing. The boys banner hangs right next to ours, and they have all three. To even get (to state) and have our (graduation) year up there, anytime I walk into this gym and see that up there, that would be really cool."
