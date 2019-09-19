FRANKTON — For their first two games of their match against Elwood, Frankton cruised to a 2-0 lead and were prepared to finish off the Panthers. However, three straight aces from Elwood sophomore Jayleigh Crawford in the middle of the third game proved otherwise.
A sudden surge from the Panthers saw the team stay close with Frankton and not fall off as they did in the first two sets. Eventually, a late 5-0 run by the Eagles closed out the game and give them the 3-0 win (25-11, 25-11, 25-20).
“I didn’t like the way we finished that third set, but the first two sets were really nice,” Frankton head coach Beth Sperry said. “I thought we took care of the ball and got the offense going, but we got a little too relaxed in that third set. You can’t do that with a team like that, but I’m glad we pulled it off.”
The Panthers turned it on early in the first set as an error tied the set at 2-2 before a block and an ace gave the Panthers a 4-2 lead. The Eagles built another lead before a block from sophomore Morgan Scott tied the game again.
Where Frankton pulled away in the last two games, around the eight-point mark, saw the Panthers continue to hang on. The two dueled back and forth for seven lead changes before the Eagles took control to close out the game.
“We just got too relaxed,” Sperry said. “I think we thought that it was just going to come to us. When we relax, we don’t focus and we start making mistakes. That’s something we have to take from this match and move on. You have to stay focused every set.”
Unlike the third set, the Eagles offense clicked for a pair of 14-point wins. The first set saw the Eagles go on a 13-1 run, and the second had them win on a 9-4 run.
Throughout the game, senior Aleyah Rastetter played a helping hand into the majority of the Eagles’ scoring. The senior lead the team with 35 assists and added three digs. Rastetter took favor in dishing it out to seniors Kate Sperry, who recorded a team-leading 11 kills, and Audrey Cleek, who picked up nine kills.
“She’s (Rastetter) been setting varsity for four years now,” Sperry said. “She’s quick, gets to balls that most people can’t get to and runs a really good offense.”
The Eagles have won nine of their last 10 and remain undefeated in Central Indiana Conference play. Next up is red-hot Eastern, which has won 10 of its last 13.
“We got to keep putting the pressure on,” Sperry said. “No matter what, you have to keep pushing. That’s the most important thing we need to take away from this match.”
