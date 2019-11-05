FRANKTON -- The IHSAA girls basketball season began Tuesday, and Frankton hosted Sheridan in a Class 2A matchup. In a rematch of the first round of last year’s sectional, the Eagles were once again able to come away victorious, 66-23.
Frankton (1-0) was able to handle Sheridan (0-1) fairly easily, similar to the Jan. 29 sectional win, when the Eagles defeated the Blackhawks by 15. However, it was the loss to Lapel in the next round that has stuck in the mind of head coach Stephan Hamaker.
“I was really pumped with where our team was heading into the sectional,” Hamaker said. “For us to still salvage one-game above .500 … It was a growing season, and I think sometimes fans forget about that. … But I was pleasantly surprised.”
This year is a different story.
The Eagles are returning a big chunk of their core from last season. Experience will be on their side, but with that comes expectations, as the team received votes in the ICGSA Class 2A preseason poll.
“We want to try to play with a motor for four quarters.” Hamaker said. “I was really proud of the girls, the way they executed better as the game went on.”
Hamaker had his team prepared with the right game plan. Offensively, the ball was moving around, and it seemed as if everyone was getting a bucket to fall. However, Hamaker was primarily focused on the other end of the court.
Defensively, the Eagles swarmed Sheridan with a full court press from the tip. The press was effective, allowing Frankton to start on a 10-0 run. Sheridan was unable to consistently find quality looks and trailed 16-2 after one quarter.
The second quarter saw the Eagles pull back to a half-court zone defensively. However, the intensity was never lost. Nothing could match the two points given up in the first, but Frankton only gave up 11 in the second quarter. It entered the break ahead 29-13 and with a nice cushion for the second half.
The second half was much of the same for Frankton. The defensive pressure was just too much for the Blackhawks to handle, and the Eagles could seemingly score at will.
The final quarter saw most of Frankton’s starters on the sideline. All in all, an overwhelmingly positive performance from Hamaker’s squad Tuesday, especially when you consider the fact it is the first game of the season.
“Every single day, just try to get better,” Hamaker said. “We’re going to find things we can get better at. Even though our defensive pressure was good, we were late on rotations and that type of thing.”
Junior Chloee Thomas led the balanced scoring attack with 18 points. Following was Lauryn Bates with 11, Bailey Ticker with eight and Mia Shields and Addie Gardner each with seven points.
The junior varsity also opened with a win, with Frankton scoring a 37-9 decision. The Eagles now look to Thursday, when Tri-Central will visit the Eagles’ Nest.
“We want to make sure that we’re going to get the best out of this team that we can possibly get,” Hamaker said. “We’re going to keep working every way, shape or form that we possibly can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.