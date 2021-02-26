SHERIDAN — Playing one’s best basketball when it needs to sometimes involves navigating harrowing situations, and Frankton’s boys did that well enough Friday night at Sheridan.
The Eagles emerged 51-49 against both a much-improved Blackhawks squad as well as themselves, as they kept their winning streak intact at a two-year-best five games and maintained momentum going into next week’s Class 2A Sectional 40 at Elwood.
“We were coming into a hostile environment tonight on the road, and it was their homecoming, against a team that’s won 11 games and is very well coached,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “This was going to be a difficult test, and we knew that coming over (here).”
The Eagles (14-9) led all the way except for a 3-all tie, and by as much as 36-26 early in the second half.
But Sheridan (11-9) always had the game within its reach, not only with a number of key baskets down the stretch but more than an acceptable number of Frankton misses at the foul line.
The Eagles were 3-of-10 from the stripe in the fourth quarter, and misses gave the Blackhawks a couple of opportunities they made in the final 20 seconds, as well as a 3-point shot to win.
That attempt, by Colin Moistner, was a bit too hard, and that let the Eagles off the hook.
“If we make our free throws down the stretch, we wouldn’t be in the situation that we were in at the end,” Brobston said. “But give credit to Sheridan. They played extremely hard and coach (Tod) Windlan did a fantastic job getting his kids ready.”
The Eagles did not make a field goal in the final 4:13 (a 3 by sub Ryan Smith) and saw Blake Mills, the team’s second-leading scorer, foul out with 6:36 remaining. Mills had eight points, four below his average.
Many of Frankton’s baskets were tough ones against a Sheridan zone. And the Blackhawks’ defense was keying in particular on 6-foot-6 Ayden Brobston, Frankton’s top scorer at almost 14 points per game.
Brobston ended with 14, as well as six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Eagles’ Harrison Schwinn led all scorers with 16 points, including three triples. His third 3 gave Frankton a 43-39 lead early in the final period after the Blackhawks had gotten as close to the Eagles since it was 17-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Frankton ended 19-of-38 from the field and 7-for-18 at the line.
“You’re trying to find different ways to score, and I think we missed some things inside and we had some easy opportunities to score,” Brent Brobston said. “I thought (Sheridan) did a good job defensively, and I thought we did a good job defensively.”
The Eagles face Monroe Central (13-7) in the sectional Wednesday. The Golden Bears beat the Eagles 55-48 on Feb. 6.
Frankton’s junior varsity squad concluded its season with a 55-29 win over Sheridan. Colin Gardner led the Eagles with 22 points.
