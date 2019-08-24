UPLAND -- Eleven teams from three different counties took the starting line at the Taylor County Clash on Saturday.
While Madison County took third place overall, it was Frankton that led the way in both the boys and girls races. The Eagles tallied 20 points in the boys race and the girls 26 points.
“In boys, we had five of our top six run really well, and we stayed competitive, so we were pleased with that,” Frankton head coach Andre Lo said. “In girls, our finish wasn’t what we quiet hoped for, but we are further than we were last year. We’re still in a really good spot.”
A pack from the start of the race up to the one-mile marker helped the Eagles bring in four top-20 finishes in the boys race. Senior James Huff finished in 14th with a time of 18 minutes, 33 seconds, junior Bradley Lawrence finished in 13th with a time of 18:25, senior Kyran Planalp finished in eighth with a time of 18:07 and junior Zach Davenport lead the way in fifth with a time of 17:57.
“We’re trying to get both boys and girls to work in strength in numbers,” Lo said. “We tried to hold back the first mile, so we could be stronger late, and I think we were pretty strong in the last mile.”
In the girls race, senior Kayla Quimby led the way in 12th with a time of 22:40. Quimby paired up with sophomore Caitlin Cole who finished in 13th with a time of 22:48. Junior Abby Hartley rounded out the top 20 for Frankton in 18th with a time of 23:45.
Taking second in Madison County was Alex with 51 points in the boys race and 30 in the girls race. Top finishers for the Tigers included freshman Madi Weir (15th with a time of 23:01), sophomore Reannea Stinson (16th, 23:06) and freshman Lilly Thomas (17th, 23:39). Sophomore Hayden Martin was the top boys finisher for the Tigers (23rd, 19:22).
Elwood took the final placing in Madison County in the boys race with a score of 63. The Panthers were led by freshman Jayden Reece who took 11th with a time of 18:22. Reece said leaning into the hills and aiming for a personal record was key into his finish.
“I’m just looking to finish harder going into the next race,” Reece said.
Senior Devin Thomas was also a top-20 finisher for Elwood, coming in at 18th with a time of 18:57. In the girls race, senior Courtney Todd was the Panthers' top finisher, taking 20th with a time of 23:54.
“We were fast today. A lot faster than I suspected we would be,” Elwood coach Ken Austin said. “Weather definitely helped our times, but the course isn’t known as a fast one with the hills. Our next meet at Pendleton Heights has even more hills, so this was good practice for that.”
Individual team winners were Wapahani for the boys and Yorktown for the girls. Daleville took fifth place in the boys race with a score of 132 and sixth in the girls race with a score of 129. Madison-Grant took third in Grant County boys with a score of 79 and second in girls with a score of 37.
