ELWOOD -- After first-round defeats Monday, Frankton and Liberty Christian got well again Wednesday night in the consolation bracket of the boys Madison County Tournament.
Frankton ran past Anderson Prep, 75-40, behind a career-high 23 points as well as 11 rebounds from junior center Ayden Brobston.
In the second game, winless Elwood had LC in dire straits for much of the first half, but the Lions were able to erase an eight-point deficit and prevail 63-42.
Frankton (4-5) needed much of the first quarter to get going, but once the Eagles were able to shake off the Jets (1-9), they were unstoppable.
The Eagles, who led 12-10 with a minute left in the first quarter, scored 14 unanswered points, with the 6-foot-6 Brobston contributing seven.
Frankton outscored APA 24-8 in the second period and led 57-32 after three quarters, as coach Brent Brobston gave his reserves significant court time.
"You have to get yourself motivated because the environment is not going to be as good as if we were playing in the final four," Brent Brobston said. "We had to be motivated, and our press helped us do that in terms of offensive points."
Ethan Bates had 15 points for the Eagles. Bryce Hodson scored eight, and Colin Gardner and Harrison Schwinn had six each, all off the bench.
Jack Scott paced APA with 18 points and eight rebounds. Scott had nine of the Jets' first 12 points, and he made three 3-pointers.
Elwood went into its match with LC 0-8 and with a 13-game losing streak dating to last season, but the Panthers caught the bigger and quicker Lions flat-footed for much of the first half.
The Panthers closed out the opening period with an 8-0 run and led 20-12, and they held the advantage into halftime, at 25-19.
With LC (5-5) down 22-17 with 5:30 left in the half, coach Jason Chappell sent all of his first eight players to the bench. The remaining five Lions, all either freshmen or sophomores, played the remainder of the half, and they kept Elwood from expanding the lead.
"(The starters) didn't have any energy, and (the JV) guys came in and they gave us energy," Chappell said. "I believe we had nine stops in a row, and they changed the tone of the game, undoubtedly. It was fun to watch."
When the LC starters returned, they played like uncaged lions.
LC spotted Elwood a trey by Will Retherford at the start of the half, but the Lions ripped off 22 points before the Panthers could answer, with relentless pressure resulting in buckets in transition.
Christian Nunn led the charge with 10 points in the quarter, and Zion Cook, who recently transferred from Pendleton Heights, added nine. The Lions outscored Elwood 28-4 in the third.
Nunn ended with 18 points and eight rebounds, with Adonis House adding 14 points and Cade McCord 10.
"It was a team effort, and it took us a while to get there," Chappell said. "We've got to learn how to become self starters."
Ben DeLong and Mason Robison had 12 points apiece for the Panthers, and Retherford and Jayden Reese both scored nine.
The four squads return to Elwood on Friday, with Frankton and LC squaring off for fifth place following the seventh-place contest between APA and Elwood at 6 p.m.
