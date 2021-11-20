FRANKTON — Frankton is back with another loaded and deep boys basketball roster set on delivering the Eagles their 11th straight winning season.
Last season’s Eagles were 16-10 (third in the Central Indiana Conference at 4-3) and fell to Wapahani in the Class 2A Sectional 40 final. Among the departees was 6-foot-7 Ayden Brobston, the leading scorer (14.3 points per game) and rebounder (5.7).
There are, however, two double-figure scorers and another senior starter returning and plenty of others looking to make their mark.
“This is kind of a new team, and we have a lot of new faces,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “I feel like our seniors can lead the way, and the new faces and underclassmen really need to come in and be ready to compete.”
Six-foot-2 guard Blake Mills averaged 11.8 points, 3 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season and is a very good shooter (52% field goals, 42% 3-pointers, 75% free throws).
Jacob Davenport, a 6-1 guard, came up with 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals and is an excellent defender.
Forward Harrison Schwinn (6-4, 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds) scored 30 in a sectional win over Monroe Central and had three games of 20 or more.
“All three had strong roles on last year’s team, and they’re all a year stronger,” Brobston said. “I think all three are extremely important to what we do.”
Another senior, 6-2 Eli Manies, started several games last year, and classmate Eli White (also 6-2) has moved up from the JV.
Two juniors will be counted on heavily — 6-foot point guard Tyler Bates and 6-5 Colin Gardner, who’ll move into Ayden Brobston’s old spot.
Also fighting for minutes include 5-10 junior Gage Rastetter, 6-2 sophomores Nate Moore and Bubba Nunley, and freshmen Brady Carmack (6-2) and Joey Wright (5-9).
“We feel like we have a lot of depth, and we have many different kids that can play and contribute, and that’s one of our strengths,” Brobston said. “Whether we can play up-tempo or not is yet to be seen until we can really get moving forward.”
While the Eagles have played fast in the past, defense has been a very strong point. Frankton allowed opponents only 48.3 points a game, its best in six years, including the 2017 state champion and 2019 semistate teams.
“We think we’ve got a team that will buy in defensively,” Brobston said. “We can be a really good defensive team if they can buy in and work on what they need to do throughout the season.”
Frankton begins the season Nov. 24 at home at Taylor. The Eagles’ home opener is Nov. 27 against Lapel, and Shenandoah has been added to the schedule (Dec. 11, away).
