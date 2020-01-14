ANDERSON — Frankton is piecing together a lineup due to some recent injuries and on Tuesday those pieces fit in an impressive win over Anderson Prep 95-46.
The Eagles forced the Jets into 14 first-quarter turnovers and forged a 29-13 lead after eight minutes and were in control the rest of the way.
“We wanted to work on our full-court press, at least for one quarter,” said Frankton coach Brent Brobston. “I thought we ran that pretty well. In the second quarter we worked on half-court and I wasn’t as pleased with that. So we stressed that at halftime and I think we did a better job in the second half.”
Frankton used 11 players and 10 of them scored with six of those reaching double figures. Luke Sheward topped the Eagles in scoring with 17 points and was followed closely by Jacob Davenport with 15.
“Jacob has really come along for us,” said Brobston. “He’s a player who really has come from the freshman team to the varsity.”
Ayden Brobston scored 12, followed by Ethan Bates and Eli Manies with 11 apiece. Bryce Hodson finished with 10.
The injury report on starters Zack Davenport and Ryan Smith, both juniors, is a bit uncertain.
“Zack has been out since the first quarter of the Lapel game,” said coach Brobston. “He is getting it checked out (Wednesday). He could be cleared then or it could be another two to three weeks. Ryan is out until a least the end of this month.”
In their places, some players who had contributed off the bench are starting and some who had been playing junior varsity minutes are now seeing varsity time.
“With two starters out, this was a good chance to get a lot of players game time that don’t normally get to play that much,” said Brobston.
APA was missing starter Jack Scott, who missed the game due to a school obligation.
Two Jets scored more than half their team’s points. Junior Larry Rodriguez and sophomore Jeffrey Langford each scored 14 points. Rodriguez led the team with six rebounds and Langford had five, but the Eagles dominated the boards 35-21. Sheward, Brobston, Hodson and Caden Lefdahl each had five boards.
“I have to give APA credit,” said Brobston. “They play hard. (Coach) Corey Scott does such a good job with positive reinforcement in getting that effort from them.”
Frankton improves to 6-5 and will travel Friday to face Central Indiana Conference foe Madison-Grant. APA is now 2-10 and will next play at home next Wednesday against Smith Academy.
