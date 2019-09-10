ANDERSON — It always seems to be somebody for the Frankton Eagles and on this day it was Adrianna Horn.
Horn, playing in the No.4 spot and fighting through never-disappearing joint pain, had no score higher than a 6, posted a 41 for medalist honors and enabled Frankton to nip Daleville 196-197 in a three-way meet at Meadowbook Golf Course on Tuesday.
Elwood was the third team and carded a 215.
It was Horn’s personal best for the season, and she had no hesitation indentifying the key to her success in this round.
“It was a positive attitude,” she said. “I haven’t always been the most pleasant person when I have been in pain playing. My irons, my chips and my putts were very good today as well.”
Ellie Anderson, Frankton’s best overall player, had some struggles in this one and posted a 52, tied for third on the team. Sophia Chaplin was a stroke better with a 51, and Bella Dean had a 52 (also a personal best). Sydney Dillmon had a 56 and Lauren Benton a 55.
“This is the way it has been this year for us,” said Frankton coach Jeff Bates. “Ellie has been good for us all season, but today we picked her up.”
“Any one of us is capable of shooting a low score,” said Horn. “We just rally around whoever is playing well and root for them.”
The Broncos came close, and much of that was due to Emma Allen’s strong 43. She also had no score higher than a 6 for the round. Willoe Cunnington was next with a 48, followed by Landra Arnold’s 50, Sara Cukrowitz with a 56, Katie Denney with a 61 and Kya Mann with 67.
“This is the first time these girls have ever seen this place and the first time we’ve played the ball down,” said Daleville coach Joe Rench, as the girls played the ball wherever it came to rest and out of all traps. “We are getting better all the time. We are young and have so little experience. I am pleased with their performance.”
Elwood’s best score was Claudia Leavell with a 48, followed by Marly Deckard 52, Syndey Tincher 55, Taylor Ash 60, Allison Johnson 61 and Alyvia Savage 65.
Anderson’s Jaide Flatter also competed as an individual and carded a 61.
Frankton returns to action Monday at Meadowbrook against Hamilton Heights.
Daleville’s next action is also Monday against Alexandria.
