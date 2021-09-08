FRANKTON — The Madison-Grant team put the first point on the board and the last, but in the three matches in between it was all Frankton Eagles.
Led by a sweep of the doubles matches, Frankton avenged an earlier defeat to the Argylls during the Madison County tennis tournament and scored a 3-2 win Wednesday, the first victory over M-G for Eagles coach Mark Hartley during his four-year tenure.
With seniors playing at all three singles positions and a fourth among his doubles competitors, experience played a factor for Hartley’s Eagles, who were swept by the Argylls 5-0 in late August during the tournament.
“We’ve definitely got some experience, and Jacob (Davenport) was having a hard time at No. 1 (singles),” Hartley said. “But I’m just proud of him for not giving up.”
The No. 1 singles match was the first to end as M-G’s Luke Gilman fought off a late Davenport charge to earn a 6-2, 7-5 win. Leading 5-1 in the second set, Gilman saw his lead evaporate as the Frankton senior reeled off four straight game wins. But the freshman gathered himself and won the final two points to post his 10th win of the season.
“That second set was kind of (Gilman) in a nutshell,” M-G coach Tony Pitt said. “It would be pretty easy for a freshman to step in at No. 1 singles and be overwhelmed, but he’s embraced the opportunities he’s had.”
But the Eagles then put three straight on the board to clinch the team win, and the doubles teams led the way for Frankton.
Senior Sam Dalton and Hartley’s freshman son Aaron battled through a prolonged second set to even the match with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Ty Evans and Brogan Brunt of M-G in the No. 2 doubles match. Moments later, twin brother Sam and Max Barr posted a 6-3, 6-3 win over Bryce Metzger and Mason Richards at No. 1 doubles to give Frankton a 2-1 lead in completed matches.
Improved confidence in a team that has now won five of their last six matches was key for Frankton.
“We definitely tried hitting stronger shots instead of just keeping it in play,” Max Barr said. “Definitely (being) more confident helps a lot with the shot.”
Another Frankton senior, Braxton Walls, clinched the win and went to a second set tiebreak to do it as he held off Christopher Fox 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). Coach Hartley could then safely celebrate his first win over typically one of the stronger teams in the Central Indiana Conference.
“It’s a big win in that way. It’s a CIC victory,” he said. “It’s big for those reasons and for morale.”
The win comes during a week of tough opponents for the Eagles, including a 5-0 loss to Hamilton Heights the night before and a Thursday rematch with Madison County champion Lapel.
Although the final team outcome had been decided, the No. 3 singles match played on and a third set was needed to decide a winner. Clayton Hull of Madison-Grant bounced back after dropping the first set for a 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3 win over Eli Manies of Frankton.
“Last year (Hull) had a great year playing doubles and the first half of this year he had an injury,” Pitt said. “At first, we didn’t even know if we’d have him, then we got to the point where we could have him but only for doubles.”
The Argylls will host an invitational Saturday morning and will open with Bluffton. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian and Northwestern will also be participating.
