ELWOOD — Frankton and Elwood left numerous scoring opportunities on the base paths through six innings Tuesday in the opening round of the Madison County Softball Tournament.
In the seventh inning, Frankton was presented yet more chances, but the Eagles this time finished the job.
The Eagles pushed three across in their final at-bat, breaking a 2-all tie and going on to a 5-2 decision over the Panthers.
Frankton (3-0) stranded eight runners in scoring position and had three others either picked off or thrown out while on second or third.
But the karma turned in the Eagles’ favor when Adyson Coppess — who led off the seventh with a single and also pitched a complete game — scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error after trying to steal third.
“I just thought it was a good softball game,” Frankton coach Jeremy Parker said. “We battled just like we did with Lapel (in a 6-4 win March 30), and we didn’t quit, and we had some base-running errors (that we overcame).”
Each team had a sequence in which two runners were put out on the same play during an at-bat (when the ball was not hit), Frankton in the second and Elwood in the sixth.
In Elwood’s case, Makenzie Cornwell was on third and Alivia Boston on first (Boston on a dropped third strike), with none out. Cornwell was caught stealing home, and Frankton catcher Mackenzie Swango gunned down Boston at second. The next two Panthers got singles, but the following batter, Neveah Powell, grounded out.
“I thought the double play was the big turning point, and that helped flip the game there,” Parker said.
After Coppess scored on the error, the Eagles had the bases loaded. Abby Duncan placed a blooper down the left-field line, and that brought Kinley LaPierre and Makena Alexander home and broke the game open.
Coppess scored Frankton’s first two runs, in the third on a double by Claire Duncan and in the fifth, when Alexander also doubled.
Elwood’s Olivia Shannon matched Coppess’ runs. A single by Makenzie Cornwell plated Shannon in the first, and Shannon scored on a two-base throwing error in the third, giving the Panthers (1-4) a 2-1 lead.
In the pitching circle, Coppess scattered nine hits, but she got out of jams in both the first and sixth, in which Elwood left two on, as well in the third, when Jaleigh Crawford reached third with one out but the next two batters popped out. Coppess struck three batters out.
“Coppess threw a great game tonight,” Parker said. “She threw 83 pitches, and I thought it was probably her best game.”
The Eagles prevailed despite only four hits (one off Shannon in four innings and the others off Boston). Nine Eagles drew walks, Coppess was hit by a pitch and later scored and two batters reached on errors.
Frankton is through to a semifinal Thursday against Anderson at Erskine Elementary School, the Indians’ temporary home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.