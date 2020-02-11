FRANKTON — Frankton hit is first 11 shots from 2-point range in the second quarter to open up a lead that was comfortable the rest of the game here Tuesday night.
The Eagles put away Daleville 70-54 to go to 11-8 on the season.
“I just wanted us to play well,” said Eagles coach Brent Brobston. “I thought it was important to bounce back after a loss. We had a good second quarter offensively. We had worked hard against a zone and in that second quarter we did a good job. Overall the offense was pretty good.”
That enabled the Eagles to push a 15-12 advantage after one quarter to a comfortable 41-23 cushion at half.
Frankton hit 30 of its 53 shots and nobody was more efficient than junior Ayden Brobston. He was the leading scorer for the game with 18 points and didn’t miss a shot. He also led the Eagles to a 30-18 rebound advantage with 12 boards of his own.
“Ayden played some varsity minutes last year, but not like this year,” said Coach Brobston. “He is getting more confident and more used to the physicality of the game.”
He was joined by three teammates who also scored in double digits.
Bryce Hodson came off the bench to score 13 points, Jacob Davenport had 12 and Luke Sheward offered 11, nine of them coming from long range.
Daleville had two score in twin tallies led by sophomore Camden Leisure, who scored 17 points, all but two coming from beyond the arc. He was 5-of-11 from long range. Sophomore Tim Arnold was next with 12 points and a team-high five rebounds.
“We knew going in that Daleville was dangerous at times,” said Brobston. “They beat Wapahani. They lost to Monroe Central by nine. They are well coached. (Tyler Stotler) does a good job with that program.”
But for the Eagles, who next play at home Friday against Central Indiana Conference foe Mississinewa, it is about looking forward and playing for the upcoming sectional.
“We talked about how we need to play four good quarters,” said Brobston. “We played four good quarters against Hamilton Heights. Tonight I thought we played three good quarters.” In the final quarter, the Broncos outscored the Eagles 15-12.
“We played defense well in possessions,” added Brobston. “But then it seems like we would give up an easy shot or let them get a second shot that hurt us. We need to improve there.”
Daleville is now 5-11 on the season and will visit Union City on Friday.
