MUNCIE -- First-year Frankton coach Mark Luzadder has talked about his squad exhibiting a quality product, and Saturday the Eagles provided that at Ball State's Scheumann Stadium.
The Eagles overwhelmed an undermanned Elwood team 37-0 in the third game of a Central Indiana Conference showcase, and Frankton did so in a basic fashion.
Frankton (2-2) won its second straight CIC contest and did so with 384 yards -- all on the ground -- and triple-digit days from Brice Everitt and Crew Farrell.
Senior Everitt found the end zone three times and picked up 179 yards on only 13 carries, while sophomore Farrell gained 110 on 19 rushes and a touchdown.
"This was the Frankton team that I always knew that we had, and they finally showed it today, winning the turnover battle and winning the effort battle, and it was a great game," Luzadder said.
The Eagles faced an Elwood side (0-3, 0-2 CIC) with only 26 players that had a late start under newly hired coach Michael Karn, and Frankton dominated from the get-go.
Everitt had two scores in the first 6:50 of the contest, the first when he zig-zagged through the defense 23 yards and the other for 59 yards up the Eagles' sideline.
Farrell, a sophomore and reigning regional wrestling champion, put it in from 9 yards out with 4:41 left in the half, and Frankton had a 20-0 halftime edge.
Frankton drove 58 yards in eight plays at the start of the second half, with Everitt finishing it off with a 2-yard run.
Jack Ryan dashed in from the Panthers' 3-yard line late in the third quarter, with Bradyn Douglas hitting Ephrem Nunley for a 2-point conversion.
The Eagles capped off the scoring with a 19-yard field goal by sophomore Colson Falink, who is in his first year of football and also runs cross country.
"We were happy we beat Blackford last week (18-7), but we wanted to show we could dominate from the very beginning this week," Luzadder said. "And I think we controlled the whole entire game. It was a good feeling today. It was really nice."
Elwood hung in there as best as it could with senior Will Retherford at the controls, and in fact it had at least two good scoring chances.
The Panthers drove to the Frankton 10 as the first half ended but couldn't finish, and later Caleb Lamar had an open field after a reception but was stripped of the ball, and the Eagles' Corbin Alexander recovered. Elwood also had two dropped passes that could have been big gains or even touchdowns.
Retherford was 7-of-15 for 65 yards and also gained 40 yards on the ground. Drake Jackson had 62 yards on 18 carries.
"The effort was really good, and we were still getting after it at the end there," Karn said. "Our inside running game has really improved a lot. Our route running is better, and our guys are getting to the right spots, but we have to finish it when we get there."
Frankton hosts Class 2A No. 2 Eastbrook on Friday, while Elwood is at Alexandria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.