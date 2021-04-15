ANDERSON -- It was a big day for junior pitcher Adyson Coppess Thursday in the second round of the Madison County Softball Tournament.
In her first three trips to the plate she had a single, a triple and a double and had driven in five runs. She started the game in the circle and was perfect through three innings with seven strikeouts.
Frankton moved into Saturday’s championship game with a 17-0 whitewash of Anderson.
The Eagles sent 11 hitters to the plate in the top of the first against Anderson hurler Jada Bliss. After Coppess opened the game with a sharp single into center field, Claire Duncan flied out to right. The next three hitters walked and it was 1-0.
Before the inning was over, two more hitters had walked, one was hit by a pitch and when Coppess came up for the second time, her bases-loaded triple made it 7-0. She then went to the slab and retired all nine hitters she faced.
“I would say my fastball was my best pitch,” said Coppess. “But I was also trying to work on my drop, trying to put it where I wanted.”
The Eagles’ offense reignited in the second against reliever Jadeyn Lasley. Mackenzie Swango opened with a single to center. But Makena Alexander lined to third, which turned into a double play. Anderson was just one out away from not allowing a run.
Mckenzie McCorkhill, Jilly Hildebrand and Abby Duncan singled to make it 9-0. An Anderson error, followed by a single from Jersey Marsh made it 10-0. Coppess doubled to make it 12-0. There could have been more damage but the Indians left fielder Hannah Peckinpaugh made a nice catch on a ball hit by Swango to retire the side.
Frankton failed to score in the third. In the fourth, after one out, Marsh doubled to center but was thrown out trying for a triple. That brought Coppess to the plate just a home run shy of the cycle.
“I thought about it,” she said. “But I also knew I just wanted to get on base for my team. I had hit for the cycle in travel ball, but not in high school.”
She hit the ball well, but it was caught in center field for the final out.
At that point she was lifted from the game after pitching three perfect innings.
“She said she felt good,” said Frankton coach Jeremy Parker. “But we wanted to get our freshman (Claire Duncan) some work. I thought she came in and pitched well.”
Duncan was also perfect through the first four hitters she faced, before giving up Anderson’s only hit, a ringing double by Tamara Hendricks. Duncan fanned the next two hitters to preserve the shutout.
Claire Duncan also provided a triple to start a five-run fifth inning. Marsh had a sacrifice fly in that frame.
The Eagles play Pendleton Heights for the championship on Saturday afternoon.
“We know they have a lot of good hitters,” said Parker. “We’ll have to be ready. We’ve got a good group. They are working hard to get better.”
It was a different story for Rebecca Cronk and her Indians.
“We’re struggling,” she said. “The COVID has been rough on us. We’re in a slump right now. We can hit. I know we can hit. If we can come together as a team, I know we can have a good season.”
The Indians will face Alexandria in the game for third place on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Peandleton Heights.
