FRANKTON — Over the last several years, the Frankton and Monroe Central girls basketball programs have played numerous memorable games, particularly in the postseason.
Saturday night was not one of those games.
Senior Ava Gardner scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the first half, leading four Eagles in double figures and eighth-ranked Frankton routed the sixth-ranked Golden Bears 71-20 at the Eagle’s Nest.
The Eagles outrebounded MC 34-20 and beat the Golden Bears 13-7 on the offensive glass. They forced 22 turnovers while committing only eight themselves, but coach Stephan Hamaker said, despite the impressive look to the win, there are areas for improvement.
“I’m excited to be started at 2-0, but I’ve got a little different perspective than others,” he said. “I know the score was a little one-sided, but there are some little things that we aren’t doing well yet, not at all really. We’ve been working on it in practice, and we’re just not there yet, but I’ve said before, we definitely don’t want to be playing our best basketball at the beginning of the year.”
That could be a foreboding sign for future opponents.
The defending state runners-up trailed just once, at 2-0, but junior Lauryn Bates and Gardner connected on back-to-back 3-point baskets, starting a run of 22 straight Frankton points in the first quarter. It was a run that grew to 28-1 into the second quarter for the Eagles, capped on an elbow jumper from junior Bailee Webb. A steal and layup from Gardner just before halftime sent the Eagles to the locker room with a comfortable 34-9 lead, and they never looked back.
Alternating between full- and half-court pressure defense, the Eagles harassed Monroe Central ball handlers all night and never let them get into any kind of rhythm. Hamaker appreciated the defensive effort, which included 10 steals but hopes it becomes more directed and controlled.
“I want it a little more focused and consistent,” he said. “We talk a lot about discipline, anticipating but being disciplined. And we’re not being as disciplined as I’d like right now.”
Frankton’s offense was well balanced, with all 10 Eagles scoring. In addition to Gardner, Webb and Bates scored 11 points each, and Hamaker’s sophomore daughter, Launa, added a career-high 10 points to the effort. Senior Chloee Thomas contributed eight points and seven rebounds, sharing team-high rebounding honors with Bates. Junior 5-foot-2 guard Cagney Utterback added six rebounds and led the team with four assists.
“(Cagney) is one of our better rebounders despite being small,” Coach Hamaker said. “Nothing wrong with that. To me rebounding isn’t about size, it’s all about positioning and having a knack for where the ball is going.”
The Eagles will host Liberty Christian next Thursday in a 6 p.m. start. Like Saturday’s game against Monroe Central (0-1), that will be varsity only.
