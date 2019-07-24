FRANKTON — Injuries plagued the 2018 Frankton football campaign, leading to a 3-7 record that ended with a lopsided sectional first-round exit to Madison County rival Lapel.
“Last year was really hard as a coach, and it was hard for the players,” third-year coach Bobby Ryan said. “We had a really talented group of seniors that just, unfortunately, got hurt. That really changed the dynamic of our team, especially in the sectional. We played in a tight ballgame with Lapel (in the regular season), and then we just get obliterated (in sectional).”
Ryan is hoping to start a new trend but will be rebuilding just a bit in 2019 after losing 13 seniors, including last year’s top-two rushers and top wideout.
Stepping into that lead back role will be junior Korbin Finley, who split time with Gavin Ward at the quarterback position last year. Ward will take over as the full-time signal caller for the Eagles, and Ryan explains the change will bring out the best in each player.
“Gavin’s come in with a different mentality this year than he had last year. Really, he’s just been able to absorb that quarterback role and be good at it,” Ryan said. “It’s allowed Korbin to just let go and, with him at fullback, he knows he’s going to run hard.
“So it becomes a lot easier thing to call when you’ve got a kid with confidence that Gavin has this year and you’ve got a kid with the grit that Korbin has.”
Ryan didn’t rule out Finley finding himself back at quarterback but said his time will be monopolized at fullback and linebacker.
Paving the way for Finley and others will be plenty of returning talent on the offensive line. Jacob Wright and Wyatt Drake are two returners Ryan pointed to as key pieces in the trenches. He also looks for Garrett Martin as having another excellent year, mentioning Martin was the team’s leader in pancake blocks at the midway point last year.
Kolton Frazier, Cinch Paddock and Andy Wesson round out a deep varsity rotation for, as Ryan refers to him, the best offensive line coach in the state in Joe Rastetter.
With so many holes to fill on offense, there will be some slight changes in scheme for the Eagles. Over Ryan’s tenure, they’ve evolved from a wide-open spread team to a more power-spread look. This year will look fairly similar to the latter but, for Ryan, it’s about making sure his players shine on offense.
“Our offense this year is adapting to our personnel,” he said. “It’s really just trying to tailor things to what we have now. My goal for our guys is to carve out what their best at on offense.”
Not only will Ward be running the offense, but he figures to factor heavily on the defensive side of the ball, too.
Ryan looks for him, as well as Jaxen McCorkle and Brayden Slayton, to be instrumental for success on defense. He praises McCorkle and Ward for completely buying into their defensively philosophy and credits their hard work this offseason, and what they did last year, in preparation for the 2019 campaign.
Slayton was the leading tackler for Frankton as a junior with 74. Not always the biggest guy on the field at any given time, Slayton gets it done because he wants it more than anyone else.
“His biggest thing that he brings is his heart,” Ryan said. “He wants it so bad … he didn’t become the leading tackler last year by being soft and being undisciplined. He got there because he fought.”
Season goals haven’t changed for the Eagles, with aspirations of winning the Central Indiana Conference this year. They’ll have some heavy hitters to deal with in perennial powerhouse Eastbrook and Class 4A Mississinewa. Ryan calls Eastbrook one of the best-coached programs in the state and likens them to Class 5A power New Palestine in terms of success.
Time will tell if Frankton can challenge for a CIC title but, if the Eagles stay healthy, they’ll have a shot. A change in summer preparation will, hopefully, keep more of the varsity players on the field.
“I wish I could define what exactly caused the injury bug,” Ryan said. “We’ve changed some things that we do as far as our training to try and better equip them, but if that injury bug hits again, we’ve just got to make sure that guy is ready.”
The Eagles get the season started at home Aug. 23 against Tri-Central. They shut out the Trojans last year, 20-0. They begin CIC play Sept. 6 against county rival Alexandria.
