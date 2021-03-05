ELWOOD -- There was no blowout in either game of the Class 2A sectional semifinals at Elwood on Friday night, but in the end the Frankton Eagles and Wapahani Raiders advanced to meet in Saturday’s title game.
Lapel (8-16) stayed within striking range for much of the game against Wapahani (17-7) before falling 60-54. Alexandria (7-18) did the same against the Eagles (16-9) but lost 52-45.
Frankton was in some trouble after a second quarter in which it scored just four points. The Eagles trailed 25-23.
“I thought we had a good plan, and the kids understood it,” said Alexandria coach Marty Carroll. “We did what we needed to in that first half.”
Senior Kole Stewart provided much of the offense, scoring 12 points before intermission. The Tigers didn’t miss a shot in the game’s first 11 minutes.
“Alexandria had a great first half, and fortunately we played a great second half,” said Frankton coach Brent Brobston. “I have great respect for Coach Carroll, and I knew they would be prepared. I was expecting a dogfight.”
Frankton broke out quickly offensively in the third quarter. The Eagles spread the scoring around, but Blake Mills had five big points in the period. That surpassed the three points the Tigers scored, all coming on a 3-pointer by Stewart.
The Eagles led 35-28 going to the fourth quarter. With the lead still at seven and over six minutes left in the game, Frankton decided to hold the ball near midcourt, and Alexandria decided to allow it.
Two minutes passed.
“We wanted to go foul them enough times to get them in the 1-and-1,” said Carroll. “Then with two minutes left we could foul them and send them to the line.”
“We were in foul trouble, so with a seven-point lead we were willing to run the time off,” said Brobston. “I also decided I could trust my defense.”
When Alexandria came out and pressured, the Eagles got the ball in Ayden Brobston’s hands behind the defense, and he drove for a basket.
The lead was nine, and the the Tigers did have to foul. They never cut the lead down below seven, even though Frankton missed six free throws in the fourth quarter.
“One of those misses Brobston got the rebound and scored,” said Carroll. “That was a killer.”
Brobston paced the team with 18 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Eagles win the rebound battle 29-22. Mills chipped in with 11.
Stewart and Owen Harpe shared high-scoring honors for the Tigers with 18 points apiece. Harpe also had seven boards. The Tigers lose Stewart, Jackson Tatman, Kaigan Hawkins, Orick Jagger, Gabe Scott and Brayton Jacobs.
“Those seniors have put in a lot of work, and that includes all the seniors, not just the ones who play a lot,” said Carroll. “Our young kids really grew up and are fighters. I think we will be all right.”
In the opening game, Lapel made Wapahani work for everything it got. The Raiders were up 18-11, and the game never got closer than five until the late stages of the game.
With 40 seconds left to play, the Bulldogs trailed just 58-54 but could get no closer.
“There is nothing we did in the second half that cost us the game,” said Lapel coach Justin Coomer. “We had (Wapahani) for 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, and we just got too far behind. We couldn’t get over the hill.”
The Raiders ended up with 14 offensive boards and a 32-26 edge overall on the boards.
Lapel was stung by freshman guard Isaac Andrews, who scored 20 points, missing just seven shots. Caleb Henderson was next with 13, and Blake Castor added 10.
The Bulldogs had four players score in double figures, topped by Landon Bair and Corbin Renihan with 13 each. Craig Griffin had 11 and Camren Sullivan 10.
Lapel loses just three seniors -- Sullivan, Caden Eicks and Nathan Miles.
There has been no decision made yet on who will coach the Bulldogs next season. Coomer replaced Jimnmie Howell as coach early in the season when Howell decided to step down.
Frankton and Wapahani will meet in the championship game for the third straight year. The Raiders won 46-43 last year, and the Eagles claimed a 56-53 victory en route to the semistate in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.