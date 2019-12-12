NOBLESVILLE — Frankton’s wrestling squad came to The Mill at Noblesville Thursday a much different one than when the Millers manhandled the Eagles 60-15 last year.
This was a much more aggressive bunch, and one that could easily have drew even with Noblesville, if not won, had there been a more favorable circumstance.
Noblesville survived a desperate Eagles 182-pounder, Caleb Gardner, in the final match and held on 36-33, as Gardner had to settle for a 17-15 decision instead of the pin he nearly had on two occasions.
Had Gardner gotten the fall over Seth Stone, the dual would have ended 36-36.
Gardner scored two 3-point near-falls and was up 15-9 late in the second period, but Stone signaled he was in pain and the match was stopped briefly. That halted Gardner’s momentum, and Stone ended up riding the Eagles senior out.
“That’s an unfortunate situation, and it doesn’t happen very often,” Frankton coach Courtney Duncan said. “Their coach came over to me after the match was over and apologized because he knew it was the wrong call. But sometimes we have bad luck, and (Gardner) had a chance to pin him, but it was a bad call at the wrong time.”
The Eagles (8-3) served notice early the Millers would be in for a tough one and got nine points out of the gate.
Senior Julian Martinez held off Jackson Sloan 6-3 at 195, and at 220, senior Garrett Martin took the lead over Jacob Long early in the third period and came up with a pin nearly halfway through the period.
Frankton regained the lead at 15-12, after junior 113-pounder Huston Ellingwood turned in a dominating performance and pinned Will Cash with six seconds left in Period 2.
Senior Clayton Slayton followed at 120 and pitched a 7-0 shutout over Cooper Fraham.
After the Eagles surrendered the advantage when Kelby LaPierre (126) and Matt Poff (132) were pinned, they drew even again, at 24, with a pair of decisions.
Junior Seth Lawson won his 138-pound match 6-1, then at 145, senior Braydon Slayton came up with a reversal with 30 seconds left, a takedown at the final horn and stole a win from Bryce Murrey 7-5.
Sophomore Corbin Alexander’s first-period fall over Caleb Dean at 152 put Frankton back in front 30-24.
But a forfeit at 160, in which Duncan said one of his wrestlers was struggling to make weight, proved costly. That, coupled with Joel Gardner getting pinned at 170, put the onus on Gardner’s twin brother, Caleb, to come up huge.
Caleb Gardner did all he could, but he ran into a game opponent and ended with a hollow win.
“I think our kids wrestled the name on the singlet (last year) instead of the actual kid because they thought that since Noblesville is a much bigger school than us, they can’t go out and compete with them, so we emphasized that all week in practice,” Duncan said.
“But we came out and wrestled the actual kid this year instead of the name on the singlet, and we had a chance to win.”
Frankton wrestles Saturday at Union City’s invitational, along with fellow Elwood sectional opponents Anderson and Hamilton Heights (Noblesville is also in that sectional).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.