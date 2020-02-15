FRANKTON — Defense is what got Frankton’s girls basketball team to the regional title game, and it again served them well as the Eagles claimed that crown Saturday night with a 48-41 win over Lafayette Central Catholic.
“Defense is what kept us in this,” said Ava Gardner, who along with Cloee Thomas led the Eagles in scoring with 13 points apiece. “I have confidence in everyone on the bench to come in and do the job.”
“I think this is the best defensive team I’ve ever coached, and we didn’t realize that early in the season,” said Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker. “We had to tweak some things from the system I really like to play.”
But he likes the way this team plays now.
It was the school’s fourth regional championship. The next step is the semistate on Feb. 22.
Frankton (20-7) trailed only briefly in the second quarter but ended that period with an 18-15 advantage. At intermission, the Eagles had hit just one of their 10 attempts from long range. Ava Gardner was part of that, missing her only two shots from long range. She also missed her first pair of treys in the third quarter. But, from there, she was deadly — hitting her final three.
“I just have to keep my confidence,” said Gardner. “My first couple of 3s are usually really off, and sometimes they just miss. But then I’ll hit one or get a free throw, and then it gets better. After I hit the first one, the rim looked a lot bigger.”
After an 18-point first half, the Eagles scored 19 in the third quarter with five players getting into the act. That 19-8 outscoring of the Knights (20-8) made the score 37-23 after three quarters.
Central Catholic never got closer than the seven-point final margin in the fourth quarter, but the time still ticked by slowly.
“I looked at the clock just once, and I said ‘Is there really still four minutes left?’” said Hamaker.
The only other time the Knights got that close was at 46-39 with one minute remaining.
A big part of the offense was Thomas, who hit six of 11 shots and added seven rebounds, six of them on the offensive glass. Two of her plays especially stood out. She grabbed a defensive rebound, and the Eagles started a fastbreak. It resulted in a missed shot, but there was Thomas to lean out of bounds to grab the ball and get it to a teammate to keep the possession alive.
“I remember another one,” said Hamaker. “She took a shot and it missed, but she knew right where it was going. She got the rebound and put it in. We’ve learned how to monitor her minutes so she can go hard all the time she’s out there.”
When she wasn’t on the floor, the rebounding chores fell to Lauryn Bates and Grace Alexander. They combined for 11 points and 18 rebounds as the Eagles won the battle of the glass 34-31. Bates also had to handle the ball much of the time against a persistent Knights press that forced only 11 turnovers. Addie Gardner had a big 3-pointer early and used her size for great advantage in helping to break the press.
Karsyn Cherry topped Lafayette with 14 points, but she had to take 15 shots to get five of them to fall. Caroline Lutz was next with nine.
The Eagles will play South Central (21-7) next Saturday at either Logansport or LaPorte. The site and time will be determined sometime Sunday.
