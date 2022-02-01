LAPEL -- Whenever Frankton has run into a solid Alexandria team the past few seasons, the Eagles have always been more than up to the task.
Frankton again handled the Tigers with authority Tuesday night, this time 60-41 in the opening game of the girls Class 2A Sectional 40, and for the second year running the Eagles eliminated Alexandria from the tournament.
The Eagles -- who downed Alexandria 31-20 in November -- again stifled the Tigers, this time allowing only seven points total in Quarters 2 and 3 while putting the game out of reach.
"We always want to beat them. That's something we always take pride in," said sophomore forward Emma Sperry, who had 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. "Every year, we always look forward to the Alex game because they're a big rival for us."
Lauryn Bates, one of three senior starters for Frankton (18-5), finished with 17 points (including four 3-pointers), nine boards and three steals. Sophomore Amaya Collins added 14 points.
Frankton lowered the boom on the Tigers midway through the first half, with a 23-3 outburst that put the Eagles ahead 33-12 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining before intermission.
Bates canned three 3s during that run, and Bailee Webb another (Frankton went 5-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first half). Also, Sperry had a couple of hoops, and Collins' three-point play gave the Eagles the 21-point cushion.
"With my group of girls I have, confidence is everything," Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. "We've had some games where we've had some pretty slow starts, but that was one of the faster starts that we've had this year, which was pretty key to what we were trying to do in the progression of the game."
The other Eagle starters, Webb and Cagney Utterback, scored six apiece. All three of Utterback's baskets were from mid-range.
Alexandria (17-6) shot just 25.5% (12-of-47) and 3-of-24 (12.5%) in the middle quarters, including 0-for-14 from 3-point range. A lot of that was rotten luck, as quite a few attempts rimmed out and a half-dozen others were rejected by Frankton.
"Everything looks better when we make shots," Alexandria coach Mickey Hosier said. "Jack(lynn Hosier) had good shots, Ally (Honeycutt) had good shots until the fourth quarter, but we just couldn't make them. (If) a couple of those go down, they're not so far ahead."
The Eagles' lead peaked at 50-22, with just over six minutes to go in the game, and then the Tigers were able to get untracked, though belatedly.
Jada Stansberry, Alexandria's leading scorer (17 points per game), had nine of her 18 points in the final period of her final high school game -- seven at the foul line.
Freshman Hosier had 11 points and made five in a row at the line, and Honeycutt, the other senior starter, ended with six points.
It was the seventh straight win for two-time defending sectional champion Frankton over Alexandria.
"(The Tigers) are always going to give it their all, and we're going to give it our all, being a (Central Indiana) Conference opponent," Hamaker said. "I always like playing someone a second time because it allows us to make some adjustments and make some changes."
Frankton will get another look at Monroe Central in a semifinal scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. The Eagles crushed the Golden Bears (12-10) 77-32 in November.
