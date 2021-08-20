FRANKTON — In at least two ways, the the Frankton football program has new life, and the players and coaches are particularly grateful for that.
The long-awaited stadium at the high school is ready for play, replacing Otis Cress Field at the elementary school nearly a mile away. It will be christened Aug. 20, when the Eagles (1-9 last year) host reigning Class 2A Sectional 36 champion Tipton (9-3).
And Mark Luzadder is the new coach, having most recently been Yorktown’s defensive coordinator. Luzadder assisted Randy England and Bobby Ryan at Frankton from 2015-17 and was New Castle’s head coach in 2012.
“It’s brought a lot of excitement to our football team and our community, and it makes so much more sense having the stadium at the actual high school,” Luzadder said. “It makes things a lot more easier. Everything’s right there where we need it, so it’s a great addition.”
The Eagles can practice on the field, which is an artificial surface, and the convenience hopefully can translate into better performance this season and more participation by future students.
As for this year’s Eagles, junior Gage Rastetter will be at the control of the offense. Rastetter threw for 833 yards and six touchdowns in 2020, and he will double as a strong safety on defense.
Senior Brice Everitt is the top returnee as far as yards gained (318 rushing, 96 receiving), and he as well will play safety.
Other backs and receivers are senior Luke Harrison (409 receiving yards), junior Bradyn Douglas (221 receiving), seniors Jack Ryan and Jacob Scofield, junior Carson Ward and sophomore Crew Farrell.
There is size on the lines, and those include seniors Kevin Russell, Jacob Wright, Jackson Shirley and Corbin Alexander, junior Hunter Branham and freshman Ty Everson.
Linebackers are Ryan (three fumble recoveries last year), Farrell, Wright and senior Efram Nunley (also a tight end). Douglas and Ward will also line up in the secondary.
“They are working hard, and they want to do whatever they can do to turn this program around,” Luzadder said. “You don’t always know how they are going to react to a different philosophy, but this group of kids, freshmen through seniors, have bought in to what we’re doing, and they’ve made our offseason a lot of fun.”
Frankton is coming off back-to-back 1-9 seasons (its only wins were against Elwood), and it has had just one winning year since 2003 (6-5 in 2017).
This year’s schedule again is difficult. After the opener against Tipton comes a trip to Lapel (9-3 last season) and then the Central Indiana Conference grind, including powers Eastbrook, Mississinewa and Oak Hill.
“The biggest thing I want to see and the one thing we talk about a lot is taking pride in playing for Frankton and letting our fans see that they’re going to play hard, no matter who our competition is,” Luzadder said. “One thing we keep telling our kids is, what they control is their attitude and their effort. As long as they’re playing with pride and they’re flying around the field and they’re giving everything they have, that’s success for us.”
