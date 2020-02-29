INDIANAPOLIS – With 2:59 remaining in Saturday’s Class 2A girls basketball game, Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker removed his three seniors from the floor.
Addie Gardner, Bailey Tucker and Grace Alexander huddled together on the sideline and shared hugs as the Eagles crowd chanted “Thank you, seniors!”
It was a fitting transition, the end of one era and the start of another.
At the 1:29 mark, freshmen Haylee Niccum, Launa Hamaker and Shea Simon entered the lopsided contest to get experience on the game’s biggest stage at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Those willing to look past the scoreboard – which displayed a 70-28 victory for Linton-Stockton – could clearly see Frankton’s bright future.
Junior Chloee Thomas led the team with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and classmate Ava Gardner was the Eagles’ leading scorer in the postseason leading to the title tilt with an average of more than 15 points per game.
That duo will be joined next season by a young and talented supporting core.
“We’re graduating three kids that are gonna be really hard to replace,” Hamaker said. “One of them (Tucker) won the mental attitude award. That’s not an easy feat on its own. Addie Gardner … has been our leading scorer. Grace Alexander, she just plays with a motor. That right there, that’s going to be hard to replace as well. Bailey Tucker’s knockdown 3s and her free-throw shooting, all three players bring something a little bit different to the table.
“No doubt in my mind we’ve got some sophomores and some freshmen this year right now that are gonna have some opportunity to step into those roles, but they’re going to have to work really hard in this offseason.”
Five years ago, Frankton’s boys team made its first state finals appearance and lost a lopsided decision to Park Tudor. Two years later, in 2017, the Eagles returned to Indianapolis and scored a decisive victory against Crawford County for their first championship.
The girls have the potential to follow a similar path.
Two sophomores – Lauryn Bates and Bailee Webb – have been fixtures in the starting lineup, and a third – Cagney Utterback – played 16 minutes off the bench in the state title game.
The Eagles’ JV team finished 18-2 this season, and there is growing talent in the middle school ranks.
But, as Hamaker suggested, the young players will have to put in the work to reach their potential.
“I think the girls just have to understand that in this situation, they played in the last game of the year,” Frankton athletic director and boys basketball coach Brent Brobston said. “That’s what everyone wants to be in. It’s a terrific run by them. It’s the experience that has gotten them there. I think not only does it make the community proud, but it makes the girls within the community want to get here.
“Young kids see this and they want to be like these girls and get here. It just motivates your whole program to try to get back here some day.”
That was plainly evident in conversations with some of the young Eagles after the game.
Bates had a rough shooting day against the Miners – going 0-for-8 overall and missing all four of her 3-point attempts – but Frankton might not have gotten this far without her key 3-pointers in the semistate win against South Central.
She talked about the honor of playing in the state finals and the hunger it’s instilled in her to return.
“We’re already talking about next year and my senior year,” she said. “We want to be here again. This is our goal.”
That hunger can provide powerful motivation.
Many of the players on this varsity roster were inspired by the Eagles’ run to the semistate round in 2018. Bates, Webb and Utterback watched that postseason unfold as eighth-graders, and they set a goal to take the team even farther when they got the chance.
Undoubtedly, there are young girls in Frankton now thinking similar thoughts.
“Basketball in Frankton is just so (important),” Utterback said. “It’s just so much (meaning) to the Frankton community. Definitely the way the girls represented Frankton in basketball this year was just something that we’ll never forget. It just helped out everything.”
And it set the stage for the future.
Now that the Eagles have broken through the glass ceiling and played in the state finals, there’s no limit on how high they can soar.
“Now that we’ve figured out that we can get here, the goal is to not just win a sectional,” Hamaker said. “The goal is to try to get back, right? And I think that’s a big shift in mindset because up until now it’s always been win sectional and see what happens. But now that we’ve been here I think, as a coaching staff, we’ve really gotta push that.
“I think the elite stay the elite by not getting into the easy lane and saying, ‘Well, we did it that one time.’ So I think, as a coaching staff, we’re gonna have to work that much harder, and I think we’re gonna have to continue to develop our players so we can get another opportunity to get back here.”
