ELWOOD -- Ayden Brobston and Harrison Schwinn provided a one-two knockout punch for the Frankton Eagles, and Alexandria spurted past Elwood in the second half as both teams won opening-round sectional games Wednesday night.
Brobston and Schwinn combined for 61 points as Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside of the Eagles’ attack in an 86-74 revenge win over Monroe Central.
The Tigers went on a 25-8 run from trailing 25-17 in a 66-42 victory against the Panthers.
Frankton was up 34-29 at halftime, but the Golden Bears scored the next eight points to open the third, and the Eagles (15-9) needed to settle down.
“We had three defenses we wanted to try,” said Frankton coach Brent Brobston. “You have to keep changing things up against them.”
From that 37-34 deficit, Frankton went on an 18-9 run to close out the third ahead 52-46. Brobston played a key role in that spurt, scoring nine points and missing only two shots. Schwinn notched seven points as the pair scored all but two points in the quarter.
Once the Eagles had the lead, the Bears (13-9) put on a full-court press and Frankton ripped it apart.
“We told them that if we broke the press and pulled it out, we probably wouldn’t win,” said Brobston. “But if we broke the press and attacked the basket, we had an excellent chance to win.”
Attack the basket they did. Frankton hit nine of 11 shots from the field, many of them layups, and hit plenty of free throws down the stretch to salt away the game.
Ayden Brobston scored 31 points with Schwinn right behind with 30.
“That’s the first time in my years here at Frankton that we’ve had two 30-point scorers,” said Coach Brobston.
Schwinn hit half of his dozen 3-point attempts, and Brobston hit 12-of-19 shots -- tearing up the Monroe Central defense with drives to the basket.
“We were really looking for gaps,” said Ayden Brobston. “We didn’t think they could stay in front of us. We found the gaps, and we took advantage of them.”
“I shot the ball well the last time we played in this gym,” said Schwinn. “We attacked them.”
The top priority for the Eagles was rebounding.
“We got outrebounded the last time we played them,” said Ayden Brobston. “We worked a lot on rebounding.”
It worked. Frankton won the rebound battle 37-19. Schwinn led the way with 10 rebounds, and Brobston had nine.
Two other Eagles also scored in double figures. Jacob Davenport scored 13 points and Blake Mills scored 10.
Josiah Ullom topped the Bears with 28 points, and Jackson Ullom added 10.
In the second contest, Elwood had a 25-17 lead after about 12 minutes.
“I thought in the first half we outplayed Alexandria,” said Panthers coach John Kelly. “This is a game of runs. We knew in the second half Alexandria would have a run and when they did, I didn’t think we kept our composure.”
The run actually started in the second quarter when the Tigers (7-17) scored 15 of the final 17 points to take a 32-27 lead at intermission. Much of that spark came from freshman Carson Cunero, who scored four points and had a couple of assists and a pair of rebounds before the break.
“He’s done that before for us,” said Alex coach Marty Carroll.
That spurt extended into the third quarter until it was a 30-5 run and the game was out of reach.
Over the final three quarters, freshman Trenton Patz used his 6-foot-3 frame to great advantage, scoring 13 of his 15 points.
“We talked to him a couple of times about the advantage he’d have inside,” said Carroll. “It’s his birthday today and he’s 14, so he’s a young freshman.”
The day was also special for the Tigers, as it was former head coach Garth Cone’s birthday.
Patz was topped in scoring only by Jagger Orick, who got 16.
William Retherford scored 16 to top the Panthers followed by 10 from Jayden Reese.
“My kids gave me 150% effort all season,” said Kelly. “We lost 14 days to COVID. Our girls' team lost their coach. We had injuries to two keys guys, and when they were ready to come back they got hurt again.”
The Panthers finished at 2-22 and lose four seniors, BenJamin DeLong, Antonio Munoz, Mason Robison and Malachi Dunlap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.