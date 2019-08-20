FRANKTON — Anderson scored the first point of the match Tuesday, and Frankton never trailed again in taking three straight volleyball sets from the Indians, 25-14, 25-11, 25-8.
The Eagles came at the Indians with a quartet of big hitters, and the visitors had very few answers.
“We have a lot of girls who can hit,” said Frankton coach Beth Sperry. “We have one outside hitter out with an injury, and the girl filling in is doing a great job.”
It must have looked like Christmas day for setter Aleyah Rastetter. She probably didn’t know what to do with all of her choices at times.
“Aleyah doesn’t have any bad choices,” said Sperry. “She runs our offense very well.”
In the first set, the Eagles’ top four hitters each had two of the first eight kills. The quartet includes Kate Sperry, Gabby Carmack, Audrey Cleek and Chloee Thomas. For the game, Sperry and Cleek each finished with eight kills, Thomas had five and Carmack four.
The senior Sperry is known as one of the area’s top hitters. But teams have to beware of trying to take that option away.
“I hope that do try that,” said Coach Sperry. “Because I’m confident in all of our girls.”
The Indians had far more trouble getting an offense generated. They were often making digs on well-struck balls and not in a position to get a good pass to set up their hitters. Anderson had just two kills in the opening set, one by Tiara Ingram and the other by Antwanae Whigham.
For the match, senior Taylor Webber was the most effective Indian, getting four kills and one block.
Frankton featured several long runs to clinch wins in each set without much difficulty.
In the first set, Abby Williams served eight straight points for a 10-2 lead that was never threatened. Taylor Baldwin served out the final five points of that set.
In the second set, it was sophomore Lauryn Bates who stepped up right away. She served the first nine points, and later Cleek served four more in a row, keeping Anderson at least eight points behind for the rest of the set.
In the finale, Baldwin and Emma Smith each served four straight points. For the match, 19 of Frankton’s serves didn’t make it back over the net.
“We have a lot of girls who are good at serving,” said Coach Sperry.
When asked the areas that have the most room for improvement, Coach Sperry said, “Defense and passing. We lost two of our best at that from last year. We’ve got young players in those roles, and they are learning and doing a good job.”
Frankton visits Blackford on Thursday for its next competition. Anderson hosts Pendleton Heights on Wednesday.
Rick Teverbaugh is the former sports editor of The Herald Bulletin. Contact him at rickteverbaugh@gmail.com.
